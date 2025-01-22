90-Hour Work Week: TCS CEO Krithivasan Defends L&T Chairman Subrahmanyan's Comment

(MENAFN- Live Mint) TCS Managing Director and CEO K Krithivasan addressed the ongoing discussion regarding work-life balance, sparked by recent comments from leaders such as L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan , who suggested employees should work 90 hours a week, following a previous statement by Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy advocating for 70-hour workweeks.

Krithivasan , however, emphasised that the number of hours worked is less significant than finding one's balance.

"There are weeks I work 60 hours, there are weeks that I work only 40 hours. I think over a period of time you find your own balance and you become happy," he said speaking with Business Today.

Youth and work ethics: Krithivasan's perspective

When asked about the younger generation's preference for work-life balance over long hours, Krithivasan refrained from commenting negatively on the youth workforce, the news report said. "They (youth) put in their best effort," he was quoted as saying.

"We have to see the spirit of what they said. We're just getting into meme war and meme-fest. That's not doing justice to the veterans and what they have achieved over the years."

Addressing Sunday work comments

Responding to Subrahmanyan 's advocating for 90-hour work week and suggesting employees should even give up Sundays , Krithivasan urged against taking the remarks out of context. "Don't take whatever he said out of context. Because I was not there, you were not there when he said that. Taking something out of context is unfair to them," Krithivasan was quoted as saying in the report.

"There are times we worked on Sundays when something is going live on a Monday. But there are times when you don't work on Thursday, Friday, Saturday also because there is not much of work or you work the previous week," Krithivasan was reported as saying.