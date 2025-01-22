WTO – WCO Signs Agreement To Boost Cooperation On Trade And Customs Matters In Davos

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) GENEVA, Switzerland – The World Trade Organisation (WTO) and the World Organization (WCO) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 21 January to enhance cooperation and collaboration on customs-related matters. The MoU was signed by director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and WCO secretary general Ian Saunders on the sidelines of the annual World Economic Forum in Davos.

Under the MoU, the two organizations agree to identify opportunities to collaborate on customs-related topics, and coordinate their participation, in external fora. They also agree to collaborate on the delivery of technical assistance and capacity building in areas of common interest, including the implementation of grants provided through the Trade Facilitation Agreement Facility to support members in the implementation of the WTO's Trade Facilitation Agreement .

In addition, the two organizations will share information in areas of common interest and cooperate on special challenges and data analytics with regards to the development of the Harmonized System (HS) tracker and tariff classification. They will also align work on the transposition of the HS, including through the prompt sharing of HS amendments by the WCO's HS Committee. In addition, they will collaborate and share information regarding projects and activities put in place to combat illicit trade, including as regards the enforcement of intellectual property rights.

“The increasing complexity and volume of international trade makes this MoU particularly timely,” WTO director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said.“Both organizations have a shared interest in effective implementation by its members of customs-related rules in areas such as commodity classification, trade facilitation and the prevention of illicit trade. The MoU will deepen and expand the excellent cooperation the WTO already enjoys with the WCO to help ensure trade contributes more effectively to economic cooperation and security.”

“This MoU moves us closer to realizing the goal of the WCO's theme this year, Customs delivering on its commitment to efficiency, security and prosperity,” said WCO secretary general Saunders.“By working together, policymakers and policy implementers can more efficiently develop approaches that will achieve more efficient trade, greater security and lead us to more shared prosperity. I look forward to the partnership between our Organizations moving to a new level based on this agreement.”

The WTO is the only global international organization dealing with the rules of trade between nations. At its heart are the WTO agreements, negotiated and signed by the bulk of the world's trading nations and ratified in their parliaments. The goal is to ensure that trade flows as smoothly, predictably and freely as possible with a view to raising standards of living in accordance with the objective of sustainable development.

As the global centre of Customs expertise, the WCO is the only international organization with competence in Customs matters. It develops international standards, fosters cooperation and builds capacity to facilitate legitimate trade, to secure a fair revenue collection and to protect society, providing leadership, guidance and support to customs administrations. The WCO represents 186 Customs administrations across the globe that collectively process approximately 98 percent of world trade.

