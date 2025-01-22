President Ilham Aliyev Meets With Prime Minister Of Croatia In Davos
Date
1/22/2025 3:10:00 PM
On January 22, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, met with Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister of the
Republic of Croatia, at the latter's request in Davos.
Azernews reports that Andrej Plenković
congratulated the President of Azerbaijan on the successful hosting
of COP29.
President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude to the Croatian
Prime Minister for participating in COP29. During the conversation,
they highlighted the key decisions made at COP29 aimed at advancing
the global climate agenda.
The Azerbaijani President and the Croatian Prime Minister
praised the current level of relations between the two countries,
particularly noting cooperation in the energy sector.
The role of Azerbaijan in Croatia's energy security, as well as
the export of oil and gas from Azerbaijan to Croatia, was
particularly emphasized, and the prospects for increasing the
volume of gas exports were discussed.
President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan currently exports
gas to 10 European countries, eight of which are members of the
European Union. The head of state emphasized that the European
Union recognizes Azerbaijan as a Pan-European energy supplier.
During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the development
of cooperation between the two countries in various sectors, as
well as Azerbaijan's relations with the European Union, with
particular emphasis on the role of the intergovernmental
commission.
Prime Minister Plenković invited President Ilham Aliyev to make
an official visit to Croatia.
