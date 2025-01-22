Purchasing Trajan Towed Howitzer Exposes Pashinyan's Secret Plan Behind His Peace Play

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
Armenia's procurement of Indian-made Trajan Towed Howitzers has
heightened doubts about its intentions to sign a peace agreement
with Azerbaijan. Recently, Indian and Armenian media outlets
circulated information on the deal concerning the Acquisition of
these weapons. However, the specific number and delivery date of
the ordered howitzers were not disclosed.
The Trajan Towed Howitzer, jointly developed by India's Larsen &
Toubro (L&T) and France's Nexter Systems, has undergone
rigorous testing by the Indian Army. While Nexter Systems provided
the core design and expertise, L&T manufactured critical
subsystems, ensuring seamless integration and localized
production.
The howitzer is a 155mm/52-caliber towed artillery gun system
designed for exceptional mobility, accuracy, and rapid deployment,
making it a formidable addition to any military arsenal.
Key Features and Specifications:
- Firing Range : Up to 42 km using
extended-range projectiles.
- Rate of Fire : Sustains up to 45 rounds in 30
minutes.
- Crew : Operated by a team of six.
- Setup Time : Ready to fire within 1.5
minutes.
- Mobility : Capable of speeds up to 80 km/h on
roads and 30 km/h off-road.
- Weight : Approximately 13 tons, making it
transportable via military transport aircraft like the Airbus
A400M, Boeing C-17, and Ilyushin IL-76.
Armenia, a belligerent country in the South Caucasus, has
territorial claims against three of its four neighbors. As a result
of its expansionist foreign policy, Armenia has waged two wars with
Azerbaijan over Garabagh, which is an integral part of Azerbaijan
according to international laws. These conflicts have persisted for
30 years since Armenia gained independence from the Soviet
Union.
So, the First Garabagh War occurred between 1988 and 1994,
during which Armenia invaded 20% of Azerbaijan and expelled over
750,000 indigenous people of various ethnicities. Azerbaijan
initially sought to resolve the issue through negotiations, but
these efforts failed, leading to a war that went down in history as
the 44-day War or the Second Garabagh War. As a result of the war,
Azerbaijan reclaimed its territories. Aftermath, cornered Armenia
started to speak about a long-awaited peace.
However, Armenia has delayed signing the peace agreement while
simultaneously doubling its defense budget and increasing its
armament. To put it into perspective, the Armenian defense budget
exceeded $1.5 billion for the first time in its history. Armenia
has imported several lethal offensive weapons from France and India
since the 44-day war, which casts doubt on Yerevan's
intentions.
To top it all off, a video of Levon Ter-Petrosyan, circulated on
social networks, has sparked anger in Azerbaijani society and
increased doubts about Armenia's intentions. The First Garabagh War
began when Levon Ter-Petrosyan was in office, and in the footage,
the then-Armenian president provides insight into the ongoing First
Garabagh War and the country's future plans. In the footage,
Ter-Petrosyan bluntly discloses that Yerevan will deliberately play
for time to prolong negotiations, aiming for the Garabagh issue to
lose momentum over time.
Thus, all the aforementioned information provides many with the
basis to suggest that Pashinyan is following in Levon's footsteps.
More precisely, on one hand, he appears to be keen on signing a
peace agreement with Azerbaijan, while on the other hand, he
deliberately delays signing peace to arm the military for a
potential new war.
