Kuwait Central Bank Partners With Harvard For Strategic Leadership Course

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's central (CBK) will be organizing a Harvard Business School-level training course for the development of "strategic leadership" skills, it chief Basel Al-Haroon said on Wednesday, citing that it would be the 16th edition of the program.

The program, slated for April 12-17 is entitled, "Strategic Leadership in the Age of Sustainability, "which will cover two primary themes, including financial strategy and leadership, both of which will focus on the crucial role of the leadership and management to "anticipate and respond quickly and effectively to changes in financial markets," he said.

On the intricacies behind the course, he said it deals with Harvard's "proven case-study methods" to enhance the analytical skills of the participants and provide them with the tools, techniques and methodologies that boost performance, innovation and organizational culture.

Discussing the targeted cohort, the CBK chief said that "executive managers or the equivalent," are eligible for the training program, all of whom will receive a certificate of attendance from the Harvard Business School upon completing the course, he added.

On CBK's "productive and ongoing cooperation" with Harvard Business School, the official said that their partnership dates back to 2009, while the first edition of the training course was held in Kuwait a year later, describing the initiative as the "first custom designed program" offered by Harvard in Gulf Arab countries.

Outlining CBK's chief priorities, he said that "strengthening the performance of the national workforce" will remain a top strategic priority, given their "crucial role" in achieving sustainable growth of the banking and financial sector. (end)

