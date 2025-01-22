UN Envoy To Yemen Hails Release Of Hostages After A Year In Captivity

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Jan 22 (KUNA) -- Hans Grundberg, the United Nations special envoy for Yemen, on Wednesday said the Houthi militia's release of crew of the ship "Galaxy Leader" was a step in the right direction.

In a statement, copy of which was received by KUNA, the envoy indicated he was elated with the news and happy for the freed personnel who had been deprived of re-union with their loved ones for more than a year.

He urged the militias to pursue such "positive moves regarding all files including an end of the naval attacks."

Such measures are necessary to pave the way for resuming the conciliation political process, he added, also thanking Oman for playing a role in the release of the crew members.

The militias through their media declared earlier today freeing all the 25 hostages and handing them over to Oman. They had been flown to Oman aboard a helicopter from Sanaa airport. (end)

The ship had been seized on November 19, 2023. (end)

