Dubai: 'Large Number' Of Turtles Stranded On Beaches Rescue Group Calls On Residents To Help

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Over the past few days, a large number of sea turtles have washed up on the beaches of Dubai due to high winds and cold temperatures. This has prompted Jumeirah's Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project (DTRP) to put out a call for help on social media, asking beachgoers to inform their rescue hotline if they find stranded turtles. It further urged the residents that if they "have a chance to walk along the beach, kindly do so".

DTRP confirmed that the facility has been getting many calls.“We are currently receiving a high number of calls related to sea turtles that require to be rescued ,” read the statement to Khaleej Times.

“ Sea turtles – like other reptiles – cannot regulate their body temperature and in the winter months when the water is colder, they are less active, and younger turtles may be prone to sickness. When the sea is rough, they drift to shore and get stranded on the beach. Over the last two days, as a result of higher winds, DTRP has taken 12 sea turtles into care which is quite normal this time of year.”

Since its launch in 2004, DTRP has found, nursed, and released back thousands of turtles into the sea. Every time a sick or injured turtle is found, experts at the initiative nurse them back to health and then release them back into the sea.

Advice for beachgoers

In its statement, DTRP advised residents on what to do if they find an injured or stranded turtle.“We ask members of the public to take the turtle out of the water, and wrap it up in a wet towel,” it said.

“Do not remove any of the epibiota or the barnacles and oysters growing on their body. These are encrusting creatures and would cause suffering if removed.”

It also requested people to call the dedicated toll-free hotline 800TURTLE, which is 800 887853.“Jumeirah's DTRP team can recommend the right steps for taking care of the sea turtle until the team arrives,” the statement said.

“We would like to encourage everyone to be vigilant on the beaches and report any stranded, distressed, or injured sea turtles immediately so steps can be taken to look after them at the dedicated DTRP facilities at Jumeirah Burj Al Arab and Jumeirah Al Naseem.”

Looking for turtles

Dubai resident Sadia Anwar said she will head to the beach on Thursday morning and scour the area for stranded turtles.“I am a regular at Kite Beach and I saw the post by DTRP on social media,” she said.

“I will be heading to the beach to see if I can find any stranded turtles. I think it is important that we as a community take care of the sea animals and do our bit to ensure that they stay safe.”

A regular beachgoer, Sadia has previously rescued other stranded animals on the beach and ensured that they were returned to their natural habitat safely.

In an earlier interview with Khaleej Times, a spokesperson for DTRP had shared why it was important not to remove the barnacles on the turtles' bodies.“These barnacles have nerve endings and sometimes you're pulling off some of the skins of the turtles,” said the spokesperson.“It can cause secondary infections in the skin and is quite painful. So, it is important to keep them on a wet towel or low water level. Fresh water is also okay below the nostrils.”