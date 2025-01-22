Biomednewsbreaks - Silo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SILO) Bolsters Intellectual Property With New Patent Filing For PTSD Treatment

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Silo Pharma (NASDAQ: SILO) , a developmental-stage biopharmaceutical company, has filed a provisional patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) for its lead asset SPC-15, demonstrating its commitment to innovative treatments for stress-induced psychiatric disorders, including post-traumatic stress disorder (“PTSD”). The patent focuses on targeting N-methyl-D-aspartate receptors (“NMDARs”) and serotonin type IV receptors (“5-HT4Rs”) to address stress-related behaviors such as perseverative behavior and hyponeophagia. Licensed through a collaboration with Columbia University, SPC-15 is exclusively owned and globally controlled by Silo for development and commercialization. CEO Eric Weisblum stated that the filing underscores Silo's robust intellectual property (“IP”) strategy and enhances its ability to deliver transformative therapies. SPC-15, an intranasal serotonin 5-HT4 receptor agonist, also holds promise for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (“FDA”) expedited 505(b)(2) approval pathway, facilitating accelerated development for PTSD and anxiety treatment.

Silo Pharma is a developmental-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that address underserved conditions including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain conditions and central nervous system (“CNS”) diseases. Silo focuses on developing traditional therapies and psychedelic treatments in novel formulations and drug-delivery systems. The company's lead program, SPC-15, is an intranasal treatment targeting post-traumatic stress disorder (“PTSD”) and stress-induced anxiety disorders. SP-26 is a time-release, ketamine-loaded implant for fibromyalgia and chronic pain relief. Silo's two preclinical programs are SPC-14, an intranasal compound for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, and SPU-16, a CNS-homing peptide targeting multiple sclerosis (“MS”). Silo's research and development programs are conducted through collaborations with universities and independent laboratories. For more information about the company, visit .

