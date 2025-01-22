(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) MHI Receives Order for 3 New Series Trainsets (12 Cars) for Seibu Railway's Yamaguchi Line - First Upgrade in 40 Years Will Boost Passenger Capacity and Convenience -

TOKYO, Jan 22, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has received an order from Seibu Railway Co., Ltd. for three trainsets (12 cars) for its Yamaguchi Line, an automated guideway transit (AGT) system. The order is the first from Seibu Railway for AGT systems. The Yamaguchi Line is currently being upgraded with new railway cars for the first time in 40 years, to boost passenger capacity and improve passenger convenience.

The Yamaguchi Line connects three stations from Tamako in Higashimurayama, Tokyo, to Seibukyujo-mae in Tokorozawa, Saitama. Situated along the line are two large-scale leisure facilities belonging to Seibu Group: Belluna Dome and Seibu Amusement Park. The newly ordered railway, to be delivered between FY2025 and FY2027, will replace the existing 8500 series carriages. Upgrading from the 8500 series' cross seats to a new long seat layout will boost passenger capacity to Belluna Dome and Seibu Amusement Park. The new cars will also enhance convenience and respond to diverse passenger needs through the addition of wheelchair spaces, children's seats, and information displays.



The first trainset* to be delivered will feature designs referencing the Saitama Seibu Lions baseball team, which is based at Belluna Dome. The interior will be decorated in the team's colors, while the exterior of the first car will feature a prominent image of Leo, the team's official mascot, on both sides. Together these design features will raise the level of excitement and enthusiasm of passengers heading to Belluna Dome.

The Yamaguchi Line's AGT adopts rubber tires for a smoother and quieter ride. Also, because the cars utilize electric motors rather than internal combustion engine, they contribute to clean mobility with low CO2 emissions, thereby reducing environmental impact toward achieving a decarbonized and more energy-efficient world. Adoption of the new cars combining superlative design features and excellent environmental performance will contribute to enhancing the public image of facilities along the train line.

Going forward, MHI Group will continue working with service bases around the world to provide high value-added services that respond to local customer needs. Through delivery of AGT systems that emit low CO2, the Company will also strive to provide responses and solutions to regional issues including economic development and improved transportation convenience, while further contributing to the realization of a carbon-neutral society.

*The designs of the second and third trainsets are currently undecided.

