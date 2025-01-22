Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Aviation Canopy Shade Cover (FMB-289)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an mechanic and I needed a better canopy shade to protect me against the bright sun and rain when working on a helicopter outside," said an inventor, from Fresno, Calif., "so I invented the AVIATION CANOPY SHADE COVER. My design eliminates the hassle of setting up a conventional canopy in a work area."

The patent-pending invention provides a shade/cover for aviation mechanics working on helicopters outdoors. In doing so, it protects against the sun and rain. It also saves time and effort. As a result, it increases comfort, convenience, and safety. The invention features a practical and protective design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for aviation mechanics. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Fresno sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-FMB-289, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Ste. 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

