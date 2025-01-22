Summer Stars Camp For The Performing Arts Opens Registration For 26Th Year And Honors Founding Music Director Rob Goldman At Special Event

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Free Camp for Economically Disadvantaged Kids Runs August 3-11, 2025 Boston Campfire & Cabaret Fundraising Event Held February 7, 2025

SCITUATE, Mass., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration opens today for The Summer Stars Foundation 's flagship program, Summer Stars Camp for the Performing Arts (Camp). Camp will run August 3-11, 2025, at the Northfield Mount Hermon School (NMH) in Western Massachusetts. Additional registration information can be found here .

Held annually for the past 26 years, the 100% donor-supported, 9-day, device-free residential Camp offers economically disadvantaged kids ages 12-17 the chance to discover themselves and their unique potential, through the arts. Through the hard work and risk-taking involved in this intensive program, and with the support of a community of master teachers, working artists and guest performers, campers develop essential character and life skills: confidence, creativity, problem solving, risk-taking, leadership and team building - skills that will support Summer Stars campers as they follow any path in life they dream to pursue.

Campfire & Cabaret Winter Fundraiser

"This year's fundraiser will honor Rob Goldman, my close friend and Summer Stars' founding musical director," explains Donna Milani Luther, Founding Director of The Summer Stars Foundation. "From the very beginning, Rob has been the guiding force behind our musical program. Not only does he teach singing classes alongside his wife Caitlin during Camp, but he has also orchestrated every, single musical number our campers have performed in every final show over the past 25 years!"

"Rob's dedication to teaching and positively influencing the lives of over 2,500 campers is unparalleled," Donna continues. "His passion, commitment, and influence have left an indelible mark on Summer Stars, making him a true cornerstone of our community."

Campfire & Cabaret will provide attendees with a glimpse into "a day in the life of Camp," will feature performances from Summer Stars alumni, as well as stories and songs from Boston-based special guests including independent music artist Eph See; East and West Coast choreographer and performer Zanyah Dorfeuille; and award-winning actor, singer/songwriter, dancer, and choreographer Malik Mitchell - all former campers. [Bios follow.]

The event will take place at Venezia on the Waterfront, 20 Ericsson Street, Boston from 6:30pm to 10:30pm on Friday, February 7, 2025. The event is open to the public, parking is free, and attire is Casual Fun. To purchase tickets, please visit .

To learn more about the Summer Stars Foundation, or to donate, visit summerstars .

ABOUT EPH SEE

Eph See is a Summer Stars alum and teacher. They have built their musical career from the ground up, releasing singles and a debut EP through self-led campaigns with the help of their creative community of friends. Their debut EP, g*rlhood, released in October of 2021, was featured on WBUR, in Lyrical Lemonade, and The Fader.

ABOUT ZANYAH DORFEUILLE

Zanyah, an alum and teacher, is a Boston native and recent Howard University grad with a Bachelor's Degree from the school of Fine Arts in Dance. An East Coast-based choreographer and performer, she has partnered and instructed with Soca Fusion, Soca Lion Entertainment, OrigiNations Cultural Arts Center, Princess Mhoon Dance Institute, Jackson Summer Program, and more, concentrating her work on the culture of the Minorities to uplift our young people.

ABOUT MALIK MITCHELL

Malik is an actor, singer/songwriter, dancer, and choreographer from Boston. Also a Summer Stars alum and teacher, his involvement in Summer Stars since 2013 has allowed him to explore different avenues of the arts. Since graduation from the Boston Arts Academy in 2019, he received the Thomas Derrah Emerging Artist Award from SpeakEasy Stage Company, has worked with Wheelock Family Theatre, The Actor's Shakespeare Project and others, appearing in multiple shows nominated for Elliot Norton Awards. Malik is also an alumni of OrigiNation Cultural Center (NIA Dance Troupe) where he now serves as a dance instructor for the professional dance division.

ABOUT THE SUMMER STARS FOUNDATION

The Summer Stars Foundation, a donor-funded 501c3, serves economically disadvantaged kids ages 12-17 through its flagship program: the nine-day, residential Summer Stars Camp for the Performing Arts which is presented by the Sonic Boom Foundation and produced with the generous support of Northfield Mount Hermon School. Offered at no charge to the campers, Summer Stars Camp brings together underserved students with a talented staff of master teachers, professional performers, counselors, and guest artists to guide campers on a journey of self-discovery. For more information or to donate, please visit .

