CHICKEN SALAD CHICK COMING TO LAKELAND, FLORIDA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Fast casual concept to open in Lakeland, celebrating grand opening on February 4 and offering free

chicken salad for a year

ATLANTA, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it is once again expanding in Florida, opening in Lakeland in the Lakeland South shopping center located at 5216 S Florida Avenue. The Lakeland community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Tuesday, February 4 where the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year*.

During grand opening week, local guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with specials and giveaways that include:



Tuesday, February 4 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the first 100 Guests – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line.

Wednesday, February 5 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick 40oz Tumbler!

Thursday, February 6 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Canvas Tote Bag.**

Friday, February 7 – The first 50 guests to purchase two Large Quick Chicks receive a FREE Chicken Salad Small Chick Cooler.** Saturday, February 8 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Large Quick Chick receive a FREE Large Quick Chick on their next visit.**

The newest Chick in the Sunshine State is owned and operated by Holly and Chris Eakes. This marks the couple's first franchise together and the 34th location to open in Florida. With Chris's MBA and sharp business acumen, paired with Holly's hands-on experience working in her father's restaurant franchise, the couple brings a wealth of expertise to the table. Their journey with the brand began five years ago when they tried Chicken Salad Chick for the first time and fell in love. Although they weren't actively seeking to open a restaurant, the exceptional food, inviting atmosphere, and friendly staff inspired them to bring the dining experience to the area.

"After experiencing the magic of Chicken Salad Chick, Chris and I knew it was the perfect opportunity for us to invest," said Holly Eakes, franchise owner of Chicken Salad Chick of Lakeland. "Lakeland and Polk County are growing rapidly, and my father's success with his local restaurant franchise gave us the confidence we needed to sign on. Plus, learning that the brand originated in Auburn, where I went to school, was the cherry on top! We can't wait to bring these delicious menu items to our neighbors and operate a concept we truly believe in!"

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts. The new Lakeland restaurant features in-restaurant dining, take-out, third-party delivery, and catering options.

"We're proud to continue expanding Chicken Salad Chick's footprint across Florida, a key state in our national growth strategy," said Scott Deviney, president and CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "We're also happy to welcome the Eakes to the Chicken Salad Chick family. We're confident they'll embody our values of spreading joy, enriching lives, and serving others. We look forward to seeing the positive impact they'll have in the community and how they'll make Chicken Salad Chick a go-to dining destination for locals."

Giving back to the community is an important focus for the Lakeland team and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. As part of pre-opening Friends & Family events in Lakeland, the restaurant will be raising money for kidsPACK, a nonprofit organization with a mission to feed less fortunate children in Polk County and beyond.

Chicken Salad Chick of Lakeland will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30am – 8pm. For more information, visit . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit:



*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day.

**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Dine in only.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 285 restaurants in 21 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual's Top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2024, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2024, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises list from 2019-2024. See for additional information.

Contact:

Alexis Paul

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED