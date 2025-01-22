There Is Something Beautiful And Unique About Middle-Class Families, Says Actor Manikandan

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 22 (IANS) Manikandan, who has often played a youngster from a middle-class family in his films, says that there is something beautiful and unique about middle-class families.

.The actor, who will be seen playing the lead in Kudumbasthan – a in which he will appear as the head of a middle class family, is not unduly worried that he often portrays characters that are from middle class families.

In fact, two of Manikandan's films that went on to emerge superhits -- Good Night and Lover -- had him playing a youngster from a middle-class family.

Says Manikandan,“There's always something beautiful and unique about middle-class families. If you examine 10 (middle-class) families with similar backgrounds, you will uncover ten different stories. Even the smallest incident in their daily routines can be fascinating. The same goes for 'Kudumbasthan,' as the story and premise are entirely different from my previous films.”

Talking about the film's director Rajeshwar Kalisamy, Manikandan says, "I have always been a fan of director Rajeshwar Kalisamy since his days with Nakkalites. He has created a new wave in entertainment, earning the admiration of audiences everywhere. We decided to collaborate on this project even before the release of 'Good Night.' Rajeshwar has a remarkable ability to make people laugh while also skillfully handling realistic themes with a humorous touch. I am confident that after the release of 'Kudumbasthan,' Rajeshwar will be loved not only by film enthusiasts but also by producers and industry professionals."

The actor signs off saying,“Kudumbasthan has a relatable story for audiences. I hope they all enjoy watching the film with friends and families.”

Kudumbasthan is produced by S. Vinoth Kumar of Cinemakkaran and features a promising bunch of actors including Manikandan, Saanve Megghana, Guru Somasundaram, Balaji Sakthivel, R.Sundarrajan, Prasanna Balachandran, Jenson Dhivakar & others. Vaisagh has scored the music for this film, which has cinematography by N Subramaniam.