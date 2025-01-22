Esim (Embedded SIM) Market Global Forecasts 2024-2025 & 2030: Rising Focus On Remote SIM Provisioning For M2M And Adoption In Smart Vehicles Driving Growth
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "eSIM market by Application, Vertical - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The eSIM Market grew from USD 11.76 billion in 2023 to USD 13.54 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 15.27%, reaching USD 31.82 billion by 2030.
The eSIM (embedded SIM) technology is revolutionizing the telecommunications landscape by embedding the SIM card into devices, allowing seamless Network switching and improved device connectivity. The necessity of eSIMs arises from their ability to enhance user convenience, enable remote provisioning, and lower costs associated with logistics and production. Their application spans smartphones, tablets, wearables, IoT devices, and automotive solutions. End-use scope is broad, encompassing telecommunications, consumer electronics, automotive, and enterprise management.
Market growth is driven by increasing demand for smart devices, IoT expansion, and rising mobile data subscriptions. Key influencing factors include technological advancements, regulatory support, and the push towards digital transformation. However, potential opportunities lie in expanding IoT applications, particularly in automotive telematics, smart city infrastructure, and cross-border communications, which are ripe for leveraging eSIM benefits. Companies should focus on partnerships with mobile network operators (MNOs) to facilitate seamless customer transitions and enhance service offerings.
Despite the favorable outlook, the eSIM market faces limitations such as lack of widespread consumer awareness, resistance from traditional SIM card industry stakeholders, and interoperability issues across different telecom providers. Building consumer confidence through education and clarifying privacy concerns are crucial for market penetration. One challenging factor is the regulatory environment, which may differ across regions, affecting homogeneous market growth. For innovation, businesses should invest in developing secure eSIM management platforms, explore blockchain technology for secure provisioning, and expand into untapped sectors like healthcare IoT.
Additionally, collaborations with OEMs to embed eSIMs in future devices can be a lucrative area for growth. The market is characterized by rapid technological advancements and competitive pressures from telecom giants and tech companies, necessitating agile strategies and continual R&D investments. Embracing innovation and overcoming these hurdles will enable businesses to capitalize on the burgeoning eSIM landscape efficiently.
Understanding Market Dynamics in the eSIM Market
The eSIM Market is rapidly evolving, shaped by dynamic supply and demand trends. These insights provide companies with actionable intelligence to drive investments, develop strategies, and seize emerging opportunities. A comprehensive understanding of market dynamics also helps organizations mitigate political, geographical, technical, social, and economic risks while offering a clearer view of consumer behavior and its effects on manufacturing costs and purchasing decisions.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 188
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $13.54 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $31.82 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 15.2%
| Regions Covered
| Global
eSIM Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Rising Focus on Remote SIM Provisioning for M2M Growth in the Number of IoT Connected Devices in Different End-Use Verticals Policy and Regulatory Aspects Related to M2M Communications
Market Restraints
Rising Security Concerns Issues in Transfer of the Credentials into a Different Device
Market Opportunities
eSIM for 5G Cellular Connectivity to IoT-M2M Devices Rising Smart Vehicle Segment
Market Challenges
Technical challenges in eSIM integration and deployment
Key Company Profiles
Orange S.A. GSM Association. Microsoft Corporation Sierra Wireless, Inc. Telit Communications STMicroelectronics N.V. Infineon Technologies AG Telefonica, S.A. Apple, Inc. NTT Docomo Inc. Deutsche Telekom AG TelcoVillage GmbH Maya Virtual, Inc. IDEMIA Group Singapore Telecommunications Limited Giesecke+Devrient GmbH Kigen Ltd. AT&T Inc. Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd. Thales Group Telenor Connexion AB Oasis Smart SIM Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. NXP Semiconductors N.V. Etisalat Group Vodafone Group PLC
Market Segmentation & Coverage
Application
Connected Cars Laptops M2M Smartphones Tablets Wearables
Vertical
Automotive Consumer Electronics Energy & Utilities Manufacturing Retail Transportation & Logistics
Region
Americas
Argentina Brazil Canada Mexico United States Asia-Pacific
California Florida Illinois New York Ohio Pennsylvania Texas
Australia China India Indonesia Japan Malaysia Philippines Singapore South Korea Taiwan Thailand Vietnam Europe, Middle East & Africa
Denmark Egypt Finland France Germany Israel Italy Netherlands Nigeria Norway Poland Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia South Africa Spain Sweden Switzerland Turkey United Arab Emirates United Kingdom
