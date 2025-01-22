Inventhelp Inventor Develops Assistive Device For Reaching A Light/Fan Switch (DAL-580)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an assistive device to help anyone more easily turn a light or fan on/off while standing on the floor," said an inventor, from Burleson, Texas, "so I invented the JO - JO. My design eliminates the need to ask for help or climb on a stool."

The invention provides an assistive device to allow individuals to more easily and safely turn on or off a light switch or possibly a fan. In doing so, it increases convenience. It also eliminates the need for assistance. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for children, the elderly, short individuals, wheelchair users, anyone who employs a cane or walker, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-DAL-580, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Ste. 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

