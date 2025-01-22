Leading Sports Marketing Executive Eric Liebler Joins GSE Worldwide To Launch Brand Consulting, Talent Procurement And Experiential Marketing Practice

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Liebler to establish new division within GSE

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GSE Worldwide today announced that leading sports marketing executive Eric Liebler is joining the world-renowned sports and entertainment marketing and management company to launch an leading brand consulting, talent procurement and experiential marketing practice area, as president of that group. Liebler will continue to collaborate with many of his longtime client partners in his new role at GSE Worldwide. As head of the new group, Liebler will focus on developing and activating strategic relationships between brands and sports and entertainment talent via experiential marketing.

Previously, Liebler served as president of G3 | ProCamps where he transformed an athlete youth camp-centric business model into a through-the-line experiential marketing agency. In this role, Liebler was embedded at the intersection of brands, talent, and experiential marketing activation to effectively engage a brand's key internal and external stakeholders and deliver measurable business-building results.

Liebler brings to GSE his vast wealth of more than 25 years of experience in sports and entertainment marketing across the industry's most visible properties - including the Olympic Games, FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, NBA All-Star Game, NCAA March Madness, The Masters and many more.

"As marketing to consumers evolves, we are on the verge of an unprecedented era in which corporations and brands will prioritize talent procurement and experiential marketing to effectively engage internal and external stakeholders," said Liebler. "At GSE Worldwide, we are well positioned to be the innovation leader in this increasingly important and valuable sports and entertainment marketing sector, a primary reason why I made this strategic transition at this point in my career."

"We're looking to Eric to help grow our new Brand Consulting and Experiential Division and believe in his vision to do so as he has developed a reputation as one of the best in the business," added Andrew Witlieb, President of GSE Worldwide. "We know that Eric will put his decades of experience to work, with his skills being a terrific fit alongside our existing talent practice."

"Eric joining GSE furthers our ambitious growth plan as we diversify our company by broadening our service offering to both brands and talent. Building on our most recent expansion into corporate hospitality, property sales and activation, and enhancing our event management capabilities, GSE is executing on our aggressive strategy as a fully diversified, best-in-class agency." remarked Michael Principe, CEO of GSE Worldwide. "We look forward with anticipation to continuing our exciting growth trajectory with a sustained and active presence in the market."

About GSE Worldwide

GSE Worldwide is a leading sports and lifestyle marketing and management company. Our comprehensive services and experienced team provide unparalleled support to our clients, ensuring they reach their full potential both on and off the field. We represent high-profile sports, broadcasting and other notable personalities in all aspects and stages of their careers including the best and brightest amateurs, established superstars and post-career legends. GSE also advises brands and properties in their marketing and business objectives and manages, owns or operates unforgettable, world-class sporting events.

GSE Worldwide currently offers its clients full-service talent in football, basketball, golf, tennis and NIL as well as broadcasting, coaching, culinary, lifestyle and talent marketing, while providing consulting, activation, and event production services to brands and properties. GSE is headquartered in New York and operates across the world.

