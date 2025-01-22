PDO Max Unveils The Cannula Max Collectiontm: Redefining Aesthetic Injections With Gentle Precision And Unmatched Patient Comfort

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "At PDO Max, we are committed to delivering aesthetic medical devices that empower practitioners and improve patient outcomes," said Giovanna McCarthy, Founder and CEO. "Our Cannula Max Collection is a testament to that mission. By innovating for precision, safety, and comfort, we're helping redefine the standard for injectable aesthetic procedures and enhancing the practice of aesthetics worldwide."

The Cannula Max Collection is expertly designed to meet the diverse needs of aesthetic practitioners. Featuring ultra-thin walls and rounded, blunt tips, the microcannulas ensure reduced injection pressure, seamless navigation through soft tissue, and enhanced safety by minimizing complications. The side extrusion port and single-entry point design allow accurate filler placement with fewer insertions, reducing trauma, pain, bruising, swelling, and downtime.

These features make the Cannula Max Collection the ultimate tool for achieving exceptional results while providing unparalleled patient comfort. Patients can confidently resume their daily routines, knowing their procedures were performed with precision and care.

Available in various sizes to accommodate injectables of varying viscosity, including dermal filler, fat transfer, toxins, platelet-rich plasma, and poly-lactic acid, each box contains 20 sterile, individually packed microcannulas, ensuring convenience and hygiene for every procedure. Whether addressing delicate areas such as the eyes, nose, cheeks, or lips, the Cannula Max Collection offers practitioners and patients peace of mind, comfort, and superior outcomes.

In addition, as a complement to our extensive line of polydioxanone (PDO) threads, the 21G blunt-tip "numbing cannulas" offer a convenient way to numb the threads' insertion track. Specifically designed to pre-tunnel and deliver lidocaine to the treatment areas, these cannulas ensure precision and comfort before thread placement. They are well-suited for jawline, brow, and cheek procedures using barbed sutures to approximate tissue.

Follow us on Instagram and Facebook for updates and events in your area.

For more information about PDO MAX and our products, please visit .

About: PDO MAX, Inc. is headquartered in Liverpool, NY, and is a woman-owned medical device provider for medical aesthetic needs in the U.S. PDO Max is the trusted provider for hundreds of medical practices utilizing its proprietary FDA-cleared (K190245) Polydioxanone (PDO) threads- in-cannula. PDO Max offers hands-on individual instructional courses along with e-Learning courses, which cover the application of PDO thread techniques. For more information regarding PDO MAX, to order our products, or to schedule a training, call us at 800-670-0225 or visit class="dnr">Diana Daly

800-670-0225

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#5e6d66676f6c691e3b333f37326a2e2c703d3133" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">[email protected

SOURCE PDO Max