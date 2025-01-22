Facilio’s Connected CAFM powers RA International’s advanced FM services in remote, post-conflict zones.

(MENAFNEditorial) Dubai, 22nd Jan: RA International, a leading integrated facilities management service provider, has teamed up with property operations software company Facilio to enhance and automate operations across its diverse range of projects worldwide. By using Facilio’s Connected CAFM (Computer-Aided Facilities Management) platform, RA can maintain strict compliance standards while consistently delivering quality services, even in some of the most remote and challenging locations.



RA International is a trusted service provider to the United Nations and governments, specializing in managing facilities in remote and challenging environments. Operating under a robust "one supplier" model, RA seamlessly integrates construction, facilities management, and supply chain services to deliver customized solutions for the unique needs of commercial, military, and humanitarian clients in high-security and post-conflict regions. Known for its unwavering commitment to compliance, operational excellence, and sustainability, RA has earned the confidence of UN agencies, Western governments, NGOs, and multinational corporations worldwide.



Facilio's integration of SFG20, an industry standard for building maintenance specifications, enables RA to adhere to British standards essential for managing high-security, advanced facilities with strict reporting and accountability requirements. This integration ensures that maintenance schedules are automatically updated to reflect the latest UK regulatory standards, helping RA maintain compliance while meeting the rigorous safety and performance benchmarks demanded by government, humanitarian, and commercial operations.



"I selected Facilio’s CAFM solution after conducting thorough market research on comparable systems and determined that it provides a robust, centralized platform capable of seamlessly integrating with SFG20, the UK’s recognized standard for planned maintenance." said Ryan Hattingh, Head of Integrated Facilities Management at RA International. “



“Facilio's flexibility enables us to efficiently manage complex facilities, in scattered far reaching remote locations and includes diverse systems in HVAC, power generation, water systems, and other specialized equipment. It also supports multi-site operations and logical workflows in our challenging operating environments. Security features like role-based access controls and adherence to ISO information security standards, make it particularly well-suited to our secure and sensitive operations. Real time monitoring, predictive analytics with automated workflows enhance our efficiency, with positive impacts on potential downtime”.







“RA international’s work with organisations that aim to make a difference in this world is commendable. We are glad we got this opportunity to help them navigate the complexities of managing remote, high-security facilities while ensuring compliance, sustainability, and operational excellence,” said Prabhu Ramachandran, CEO of Facilio.



With Facilio’s Connected CAFM platform, RA International can now:



Gain visibility and control of operations across mission-critical projects in remote locations



Ensure adherence to international regulatory standards while meeting rigorous safety and operational benchmarks.



Utilize real-time monitoring, predictive analytics, and automated workflows to reduce downtime and optimize resource allocation.



Leverage role-based access controls and ISO-compliant features to safeguard sensitive operations in high-security environments.







About Facilio



Facilio offers an enterprise-grade SaaS platform that transforms property operations and maintenance for a global clientele across commercial offices, healthcare, retail, and education sectors. Its solutions aggregate building data, optimize performance, and enable centralized control across portfolios. With headquarters in New York City and offices in Dubai, Chennai, and London, Facilio is backed by investors including Accel India, Tiger Global Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, Brookfield Growth, and Cushman & Wakefield.



About RA International



Founded in 2004, RA International is a pioneering service provider specializing in integrated facilities management, construction, and supply chain management. Operating companies in over 15 countries around the world, RA supports organizations working in remote and post-conflict zones, including UN agencies, Western governments, and large corporations. Headquartered in London, UK, with a presence across three continents, RA is committed to sustainability, compliance, and delivering turnkey solutions tailored to the most complex and challenging environments.



