Melissa Launches Address Container: Simplified, Scalable Address Verification For Modern Infrastructure Platforms

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Dockerized Solution Offers Developers Easy Deployment and Production-Ready Scalability

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melissa , a global leader in data quality and address management solutions, today announced Address Container, its innovative Dockerized solution for address verification. Designed to simplify deployment and enhance scalability, this cutting-edge empowers developers to integrate Melissa's address verification services into their software infrastructures with unprecedented ease and efficiency.

“Melissa's Address Container represents a major leap forward in address verification technology,” said Admound Chou, Vice President of Product Development at Melissa.“By leveraging Docker's containerization framework, we've made it possible for developers to deploy an Enterprise level production-ready solution in minutes, eliminating weeks or months of development time.”

The Address Container provides a ready-to-use address verification JSON service, built on top of Melissa's core C++ address engine, housed within a Docker container. Address verification then becomes easily deployable within your own development or production environment as well as across platforms like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure. Developers simply pull the container from a Melissa-hosted repository, deploy it, and immediately start verifying addresses as a web service. This solution can be further extended with other technologies like Kubernetes, which dynamically manage resources to match fluctuating traffic demands.

Key Features and Benefits of the Address Container include:



Rapid Deployment : A fully functional address verification service is ready to go within minutes of deployment.

Cross-Platform Compatibility : Works seamlessly across major cloud providers and private infrastructures.

Scalability : Easily integrates with orchestration tools to scale up or down based on real-time traffic. Developer-Friendly : Eliminates the need to build and maintain custom web service layers, allowing developers to focus on higher-value tasks.

The Address Container supports both Melissa's U.S. Address Object API and Global Address Object API, providing comprehensive address validation for both domestic and international use cases. It is ideal for technology-forward organizations of any size, particularly those with high-volume demands that require robust, scalable solutions.

“With the Address Container, Melissa is again demonstrating industry leadership in data quality innovation,” added Chou.“We're not only making our services easier to access-we're empowering developers with the tools they need to build faster, more scalable, and more reliable systems.”

The Address Container has been extensively tested in Melissa's own production environment, ensuring reliability and performance at scale. The solution is available now, offering organizations a proven tool to modernize their address verification workflows. For more information about Melissa's Address Container, click here , visit or contact ....

About Melissa

Since 1985, Melissa has specialized in global intelligence solutions to help organizations unlock accurate data for a more compelling customer view. More than 10,000 clients worldwide in arenas such as retail, education, healthcare, insurance, finance, and government rely on Melissa for full spectrum data quality and ID verification software, including data matching, validation, and enhancement services to gain critical insight and drive meaningful customer relationships. For more information or free product trials, visit or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

