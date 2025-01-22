Infinite Reality Partners With Nasdaq Private Market To Offer Secondary Liquidity

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership with Private offers new and existing investors an opportunity to participate in Infinite Reality's growth via a trusted secondary trading platform

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinite Reality (iR)TM , an innovation company powering the next generation of digital and through extended reality (XR), artificial intelligence (AI), and other immersive technologies, today announced its agreement with Nasdaq Private Market (NPM) to establish a company-sponsored secondary trading program and marketplace for its private securities . The program will offer eligible Infinite Reality shareholders, including employees and investors, with access to NPM's trusted and regulated marketplace and platform, providing a structured way for eligible interested buyers and sellers to participate in secondary transactions of its private shares. The news of Infinite Reality's program with NPM comes on the heels of its recent milestone announcement regarding the company's $3 billion fundraise , bringing iR's valuation to $12.25 billion.

“Our program with Nasdaq Private Market represents a strategic step in supporting our shareholders with a liquidity option during a hyper-growth phase of the company,” said John Acunto, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Infinite Reality.“The NPM platform provides a sophisticated marketplace and program for qualified investors to acquire shares in our company, while giving our existing shareholders, including employees and early backers, opportunities to exercise.”

NPM brings extensive experience to private company liquidity programs and secondary trading, powering over $55 billion in transaction value across its platform. The company has served a broad ecosystem of more than 500 high-profile unicorns, startups, and other private companies, as well as over 200,000 eligible participants. Through its comprehensive platform, NPM delivers a range of private company liquidity solutions - from tender offers and auctions to block trades and customized company-controlled marketplaces.

“After researching a number of platforms, we feel confident that Nasdaq Private Market is the best platform to offer our employees, early investors, and other stakeholders greater flexibility in managing their holdings,” said Amish Shah, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer of Infinite Reality.“Following our recent funding, and with the incredibly substantial milestones from last year, from landmark partnerships to acquisitions, we have significant demand and want to provide an opportunity for existing shareholders to sell and new investors to purchase shares.”

“NPM is thrilled to be selected as Infinite Reality's trusted liquidity partner at this exciting time of growth and innovation for the company. We look forward to helping them manage the liquidity needs of their employees and investors in an efficient, trusted and transparent way for years to come,” said Tom Callahan, Chief Executive Officer of Nasdaq Private Market.

About Infinite Reality

Infinite Reality (iR)TM is an innovation company powering the next generation of digital media and e-commerce through spatial computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and other immersive technologies. iR's suite of cutting-edge software, production, marketing services, and other capabilities empower brands and creators to craft inventive digital experiences that uplevel audience engagement, data ownership, monetization, and brand health metrics. The company is backed by an impressive roster of investors including RSE Ventures, Liberty Media, Lux Capital, Lerer Hippeau, MGM, CAA, T-Mobile Ventures, Courtside VC, Exor, Terracap, IAC, Live Nation, as well as notable individuals such as Steve Aoki, Imagine Dragons, NBA player Rudy Gobert, and globally-ranked tennis player Taylor Fritz. For more information, visit theinfinitereality.com .

About Nasdaq Private Market

Nasdaq Private Market provides liquidity solutions for private companies, employees, and investors throughout each stage of the pre-IPO lifecycle. In 2013, the company was founded within Nasdaq, Inc. Today, it is an independent company with strategic investments from Nasdaq, Allen & Company, Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Citi, DRW Venture Capital, Goldman Sachs, HiJoJo Partners, Morgan Stanley, UBS, and Wells Fargo.

