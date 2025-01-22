Zelensky, Qatari PM Discuss Return Of Children Abducted By Russia
1/22/2025 8:10:54 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a meeting in Davos with Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked him for mediating the return of 53 children forcibly taken from Ukraine by Russia.
The head of the Ukrainian state announced this on social media , Ukrinform reports.
“I met with the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. Our country greatly values Qatar's mediation in bringing home 53 of our children forcibly taken from Ukraine by Russia. We look forward to the expansion of this crucial work. We also discussed humanitarian cooperation and food security,” Zelensky noted
He expressed gratitude for supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and for joining the Joint Communiqué of the inaugural Peace Summit.
As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks in Davos today with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Israeli President Isaac Herzog, and the leader of the CDU/CSU opposition faction in the German Bundestag, Friedrich Merz.
Photo: President's Office
