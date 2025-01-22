Foldable Display Market Insights And Forecasts: Global Foldable Display Market Forecast To Reach USD 10.39 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This report provides a complete analysis of the Global Foldable Display in terms of segmentation By (OLED, LED and Micro LED), By Panel Size (Up to 8 inches, 8-20 inches and Above 20 inches) and By Application (Smartphones, Laptops and Tablets, Wearable Devices and Other Application) for the historical period of 2020-2023, estimates of 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030.

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Foldable Display Market (2024 Edition): Analysis By (OLED, LED and Micro LED), By Panel Size, By Application, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2020-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Foldable Display market showcased growth at a CAGR of 12.80% during 2020-2023. The market was valued at USD 4.52 billion in 2023 which is expected to reach USD 10.39 billion in 2030.

The global foldable display market is witnessing rapid growth, driven by technological advancements, consumer demand for innovative devices, and the increasing adoption of foldable displays across various sectors, including consumer electronics, automotive, retail, and healthcare. This executive summary outlines the key drivers, challenges, trends, and opportunities shaping the foldable display market, providing a comprehensive overview of its current status and future potential.

The foldable display market has emerged as a transformative segment within the broader display technology industry. Foldable displays utilize advanced materials and innovative engineering to create flexible screens that can bend, fold, or roll while maintaining high-resolution output. These displays are primarily used in smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearable devices, and digital signage. With the advent of 5G networks and increasing consumer demand for devices that combine portability with functionality, foldable displays have gained significant traction.

Major technology companies, including Samsung, Huawei, and Motorola, have spearheaded the commercial launch of foldable devices, setting a benchmark for the industry. The global market is projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years, driven by rising consumer preferences, evolving business applications, and continuous technological innovation.

Asia Pacific, particularly countries like China, South Korea, and Japan, is the global hub for electronics manufacturing. These nations are home to some of the largest and most innovative technology companies, including Samsung, LG, BOE Technology, and Huawei, which have pioneered foldable display technology. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is home to a tech-savvy and rapidly growing middle-class population with a strong appetite for innovative products. The region's consumers are drawn to foldable displays for their unique features, including portability, larger screens, and multitasking capabilities.

Modern consumers increasingly seek devices capable of offering multi-purpose utility, seamlessly transitioning between smartphone and tablet functionalities. Foldable displays address this need by enabling a compact form factor that can unfold into a larger screen, making them ideal for activities such as gaming, video streaming, multitasking, and productivity tasks. This unique ability to cater to diverse usage scenarios has positioned foldable devices as a desirable option for tech-savvy consumers who value adaptability in their gadgets.

The rise in remote work, online education, and digital entertainment has further fueled the demand for versatile devices. Foldable displays provide users with the flexibility of a portable device for on-the-go use while also offering an expanded workspace for enhanced productivity at home or in professional settings. For instance, foldable smartphones and tablets allow users to run multiple applications simultaneously on a larger screen, making them highly appealing to professionals, students, and content creators alike. This multi-functionality aligns perfectly with the lifestyle of modern users who increasingly rely on technology for both personal and professional needs.

Moreover, the aesthetic appeal and innovative design of foldable devices have significantly contributed to their popularity. Consumers are drawn to cutting-edge technology that stands out, and foldable displays embody a futuristic approach to gadget design. The ability to switch effortlessly between compact and large-screen modes offers not only practicality but also a premium experience, appealing to high-end buyers and early adopters. This growing interest has led major brands like Samsung, Huawei, and Motorola to introduce a variety of foldable products, further amplifying market demand. In addition, the integration of foldable displays into other electronic devices, such as laptops, smartwatches, and wearables, has expanded their appeal across different consumer segments.

Scope of the Report



The report analyses the Foldable Display Market by Value (USD Million).

The report analyses the Foldable Display Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, South Korea, Japan and India).

The report presents the analysis of Foldable Display Market for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimated year 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030.

The report analyses the Foldable Display Market By Technology (OLED, LED and Micro LED).

The report analyses the Foldable Display Market By Panel Size (Up to 8 inches, 8-20 inches and Above 20 inches)

The report analyses the Foldable Display Market By Application (Smartphones, Laptops and Tablets, Wearable Devices and Other Application)

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Technology, By Panel Size & By Application.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report. The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analyzed in the report are Samsung Electronics, LG Corporation, Huawei Technologies, BOE Technology Group, Xiaomi, Sharp, Lenovo Group, TCL Technology Group, Visionox Technology and Oppo.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Background

2. Analyst Recommendations

2.1 Conservation of Natural Enemy

2.2 Incorporating Mass Culture and Periodic Release of Natural Enemies in Pest infected Area

3. Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market

3.2 Factors Influencing Pest Management System Decision Survey

3.3 Sugarcane Area in Brazil treated with releases of Natural Enemies

3.4 Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market: Dashboard

3.5 Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2020-2030 (USD Million & CAGR)

3.6 Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market: Market Value Assessment

3.7 Assessment: Degree of Impact of COVID-19 on Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market

3.8 Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market Segmentation: By Control Agent

3.9 Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market Segmentation: By Application

4. Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market, Regional Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot

5. Americas Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market: Historic and Forecast (2020-2030)

6. Europe Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market: Historic and Forecast (2020-2030)

7. Asia Pacific Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market: Historic and Forecast (2020-2030)

8. Middle East & Africa Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market: Historic and Forecast (2020-2030)

9. Market Dynamics

9.1 Impact Assessment of Market Dynamics on Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market

9.2 Drivers

9.3 Restraints

9.4 Trends

10. Industry Ecosystem Analysis

10.1 Porter Analysis

11. Competitive Positioning

11.1 Companies' Product Positioning

11.2 Market Position Matrix

11.3 Market Share Analysis of Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market

11.4 Company Profiles



Samsung Electronics

Lenovo Group

Huawei Technologies

BOE Technology Group

Sharp Corporation

Xiaomi Corporation

LG Corporation

TCL Technology Group

Visionox Technology Oppo

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900