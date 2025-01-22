Trump pledges to cancel Biden’s ‘foolish’ commands

(MENAFN) President-elect Donald has vowed to immediately reverse outgoing President Joe Biden’s executive actions upon taking office. Speaking to a rally in Washington DC on Sunday, Trump reiterated his key campaign promises, including a crackdown on illegal immigration, ending the Ukraine conflict, and preventing World War III.



"Every radical, foolish executive order from the Biden administration will be repealed within hours of me taking office," Trump declared. He promised aggressive border security measures and vowed that by the next day, the "invasion" of the U.S. would be halted. "The measures I will outline in my inaugural address will be the most aggressive, sweeping effort to restore our borders that the world has ever seen."



Trump also reiterated his commitment to deporting illegal immigrants, removing "woke ideologies" from the military, and banning critical race theory and transgender policies from schools. He teased an upcoming announcement about individuals detained for their involvement in the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots, stating his supporters would be pleased with his decision regarding them.



Furthermore, Trump promised to end the Ukraine war, criticizing the ongoing conflict for taking lives and draining U.S. taxpayer funds. He also vowed to restore peace in the Middle East and prevent global conflicts.



Biden has signed numerous executive orders in the final months of his presidency, addressing issues like clemency for death row inmates, offshore drilling bans, deportation protections, and military aid to Ukraine. Trump, however, is preparing to take swift action on over 200 executive orders upon his inauguration. Despite challenges to the time frame, he affirmed, "We’re doing them tomorrow," as he promised sweeping changes.

