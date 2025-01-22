Alphagraphics Named A 2025 Top Franchise By Franchise Business Review

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"Being named to this list is especially meaningful to our team because of the high marks given to us by our franchise owners," said AlphaGraphics Vice President of Retail Development Bill McPherson. "It's important to us that our franchisees are provided with all the tools, training and support they need to thrive in their local markets. This achievement is a testament to everyone's commitment to delivering quality products and service to our customers."

AlphaGraphics was among more than 350 franchise brands, representing over 34,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research. The company's franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

According to the franchise owner's satisfaction report, AlphaGraphics' franchisees rated the company "good" on training and support, the franchise system and leadership, and "very good" on core values, the franchise community and self-evaluation.

"Franchisee satisfaction continues to be the leading indicator of franchise performance and system health, and we are pleased to report that owner satisfaction among the 2025 Franchisee Satisfaction Award winners averages 30% higher than other franchise brands," said Michelle Rowan, president and COO of Franchise Business Review. "As an independent research firm, Franchise Business Review is committed to providing unbiased data to prospective franchise buyers to help them identify the best franchise opportunities based on actual feedback and experiences from current owners. Each of the award winners on this year's list of the Top 200 Franchises received stellar ratings from their franchisees in the areas crucial to success in operating a franchise, including training & support, leadership, innovation, culture, and financial opportunity."

Franchise Business Review , a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction and employee engagement, provides the only rankings and awards for franchise companies based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of the top 200 franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises . This is FBR's 20th year of honoring the top-ranked franchise opportunities as rated by the franchise owners.

The full list is available at .

For more information about AlphaGraphics, visit , and for more information about Franchise Business Review, visit .

About AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics, Inc., with more than 285 locations in six countries, is one of the largest U.S.-based networks of locally owned and operated Business Centers offering a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products. Solutions include full-service digital, offset, and large format printing; design services; mailing; one-to-one marketing solutions; promotional products; and web-to-print solutions. For more information about AlphaGraphics' services, visit . To learn about franchise opportunities, visit .

About Fortidia

Fortidia is the brand identity of MBE Worldwide S.p.A. - a privately-owned company headquartered in Italy - and its affiliates. Fortidia is a global commerce enabler for SMBs and consumers thanks to its platform including brands providing e-commerce, fulfillment, shipping, marketing and print solutions: PrestaShop, Mail Boxes Etc. (outside the U.S. and Canada.), PostNet, PACK & SEND, World Options, AlphaGraphics, Multicopy, Print Speak, GEL Proximity, and Spedingo. In 2023, the combination of its physical platform - including 3,200 Business Solutions Centers in 60 countries with 14,000 associates - with its PrestaShop e-commerce platform served 1.1 mln business customers worldwide generating €1.4 bln (US$1.5 bln) of System-wide Gross Revenue and €22 bln (US$23.8 bln) of Gross Merchandise Value.

For more information, visit the Fortidia Group websites:

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,300 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at . To read our publications, visit .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE AlphaGraphics