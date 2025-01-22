Turkish Ambassador To Azerbaijan Makes Farewell Visit To Western Azerbaijan Community
1/22/2025 7:07:31 AM
Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Cahit Bağcı, made a farewell
visit to the Western Azerbaijan Community on January 22 as his term
of service in Azerbaijan comes to an end.
Azernews reports that Aziz Alekbarli, Chairman
of the Community's Board of Directors and Member of Parliament,
first expressed condolences to the diplomat from the brotherly
country regarding the fire in Kartalkaya district of Bolu Province,
Turkiye.
Aziz Alekbarli thanked the ambassador for his contributions to
deepening the relations between the two brotherly countries and for
his moral support on the Western Azerbaijan issue. He wished
Ambassador Bağcı success in his future endeavors.
Cahit Bağcı noted that his tenure as ambassador in Azerbaijan
has left him with indelible memories and stated that Turkiye will
always support the Western Azerbaijan issue, which is a matter of
human rights.
During the meeting, there was an exchange of views on issues of
mutual interest.
