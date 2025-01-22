(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "1-Decanol Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 1-Decanol market report covers market characteristics, size & growth, segmentation, regional & country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



The 1-decanol market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $0.27 billion in 2024 to $0.29 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to industrial applications, growth of the chemical manufacturing industry, demand for consumer products, economic growth, increased demand for plasticizers.

The 1-decanol market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $0.43 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to consumer demand for clean beauty, consumer preferences, environmental regulations, supply chain resilience, increasing demand for lubricants. Major trends in the forecast period include bio-based production, technological advancements, circular economy practices, increasing R&D investment, sustainability initiatives.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the 1-Decanol market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global market. The regions covered in the market analysis report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Research Scope Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Synthetic; Natural

2) By Application: Plasticizers; Lubricants; Detergents and Cleaners; Cosmetics and Personal Care; Pharmaceuticals; Flavors and Fragrances; Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Synthetic: Petrochemical-Based 1-Decanol; Laboratory-Synthesized 1-Decanol

2) By Natural: Plant-Based 1-Decanol; Animal Fat-Derived 1-Decanol

Key 1-Decanol Companies Profiled: Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad; Sasol Limited; Musim Mas Group; Emery Oleochemicals (M) Sdn. Bhd.; BASF SE

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $0.29 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $0.43 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Global

1-Decanol Market

