U.S. Paint Manufacturing Market Research Report 2015-2030: The Industry Is Dominated By A Few Giants, But There's Room For Niche Players
Date
1/22/2025 4:46:02 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Heightened construction and industrial activity driving the paint manufacturing industry's revenue growth
Dublin, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Paint Manufacturing in the US - industry market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Paint Manufacturing industry manufactures various paints, timber finishes and other surface coating products to decorate and protect surfaces against wear, weather and corrosion. Key products include paints, varnishes, lacquers and stains, as well as fillers, putties and paint thinners and removers.
Access hundreds of data points and trends:
Market estimates from 2015-2030 Critical performance data and rankings Detailed analysis of competitive forces and the external environment PDF report or online database with Word, Excel and PowerPoint export options
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
Sherwin Williams Co. PPG Industries, Inc. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. AkzoNobel N.V. Masco Corporation
In recent years, paint and coatings manufacturing has grown despite challenges from volatile interest rates and crude oil price increases. Low interest rates in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic spurred on new construction, while industrial customers capitalized on improved supply chains and customer demand to ramp up production. Industry revenue has grown at a CAGR of 1.1% and is expected to reach a total of $33.7 billion in 2024 as revenue rises an estimated 0.7%.
Trends and Insights
Heightened construction and industrial activity drove the paint manufacturing industry's revenue growth. Low interest rates and rising per capita disposable income fueled demand between 2019 and 2021, while recovery from the pandemic buoyed industrial demand for paint and coatings. Demand for architectural coatings is cyclical. Demand is typically higher in the second and third quarters since more home improvements take place in the warmer months. The Great Lakes region is the industry's powerhouse. With Michigan, Illinois and Ohio near major manufacturing giants and Canada, the established industrial region benefits from supply chain efficiency and robust infrastructure. The industry is dominated by a few giants, but there's room for niche players. While companies like Sherwin-Williams lead the market, smaller manufacturers thrive by offering highly specialized products that the big players don't.
Key Topics Covered
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
Industry Definition Main Activities Similar Industries Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
Executive Summary Key External Drivers Current Performance Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
Supply Chain Products & Services Demand Determinants Major Markets International Trade Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Market Share Concentration Key Success Factors Cost Structure Benchmarks Basis of Competition Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
Capital Intensity Technology & Systems Revenue Volatility Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
Industry Data Annual Change Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN22012025004107003653ID1109116604
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.