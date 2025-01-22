Food Grade Lubricants Industry Sees $764 Million Opportunity By 2030: European Market Dominated With A 40.3% Revenue Share In 2024

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Grade Lubricants Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Product Mineral, Application, and Region, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food grade lubricants market size is estimated to reach USD 764 million by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2025 to 2030. The growth is majorly driven by rising demand from end-use industries and rising awareness for sustainable alternatives over petrochemical feedstock such as bio-based products coupled with expanding the food and beverages industry.



Bio-based lubricants have registered comparatively slower market growth in the past couple of decades due to their limited application scope, poor public image, higher prices, performance shortcomings, and more. However, with increased supply of high-performance, technologically advanced, cost-competitive lubricating products based on petroleum-based feedstock's, synthetic bio-based formulations, the demand for bio-based products is picking up pace and is likely to achieve the highest growth rate over the coming years.

The market is expected to grow continuously over the coming years owing to increasing demand from end-use industries such as foods, beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others, coupled with favorable government regulations, specifically in the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East region. Products such as mineral oils, synthetic, and bio-based oils are widely used in various applications such as dairy, confectionery, sports drinks, bakery, and carbonated soft drinks.

In terms of supply and demand at a global level, manufacturers are inclined toward raw material procurement as the key raw materials used for the production: synthetic, mineral oils, and bio-based products are used in the formulation of lubricants. Major oil & gas companies are integrated manufacturers, which ensure steady raw material supply to manufacture mineral oils & additives needed for the production of lubricating oil products.

Increasing demand for grease and lubricants in modern machinery is expected to boost the overall market growth in European countries such as Russia, France, and Spain with well-established and developed manufacturing sectors. Consumers in the region are more aware of the health benefits of processed foods items which, in turn, is anticipated to positively impact the market demand over the forecast period. Moreover, advancements in the manufacturing sector, especially food processing, are likely to positively impact the growth of the product in the region.

Food Grade Lubricants Market Report: Highlights



The mineral segment accounted for the largest share of 61% in 2024. The growing demand for high-purity, food-grade lubricants to meet stringent safety standards is a key driving factor for the mineral food-grade lubricants market.

The food segment held the largest market share of 62.4% in 2024. It comprises bakery, confectionery, dairy, meat, poultry & seafood, sauces & dressings, and others.

The beverages segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. The Europe food grade lubricants market held the largest revenue share of 40.3% in 2024, which can be attributed to the significant size and growth of the food and drink industry.

