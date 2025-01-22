SHEIN Marks A Milestone With The Development Of An Innovative Polyester Recycling Process

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Technology to be made available to partner fibre manufacturers for large-scale production in June 2025, with targeted annual production capacity of 3,000 metric tonnes

SINGAPORE, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SHEIN, the global on-demand lifestyle retailer, has marked its latest milestone in its evoluSHEIN strategy with the development of an innovative polyester recycling process with Donghua University, a leading research institute specialising in textile innovation and research, as part of a multi-year collaboration.

This innovative polyester recycling process accepts a wider range of materials, including both pre- and post-consumer polyester feedstock, such as textile waste and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles. This offers greater flexibility in sourcing for feedstock, and as a result, improved cost efficiency compared to the recycled polyester options currently used in SHEIN's products. Testing by Donghua's team of researchers has also shown that the recycled polyester fabrics produced through this process can be recycled repeatedly without significant impact on the material properties of the resulting fabric, as the inputs are chemically broken down, refined, and reconstituted at the polymer level.

At this stage of the project, SHEIN will be partnering with selected partner fibre manufacturers, to scale up the technology from a laboratory-scale setting to a facility capable of producing recycled polyester fibres at a larger commercial scale. The facility is expected to start large-scale production of polyester fibres in June 2025, with an annual target production output of 3,000 metric tons.

Leonard Lin, President of EMEA, Global Head of Public Affairs, and General Manager of Singapore, SHEIN said, "Our goal is to leverage innovation and technology to help solve industry-wide challenges. In line with our evoluSHEIN strategy, we have invested in the research and development of a new polyester recycling process that allows us to incorporate a broader variety of feedstock, achieve better cost efficiencies, and recycle polyester multiple times without compromising the material properties of the polyester produced. This will be a critical step towards our goal of reducing our reliance on virgin polyester and supporting a broader industry transition. SHEIN will continue to look for more opportunities to partner with ecosystem players to accelerate use of recycled polyester".

This collaboration with Donghua University is in line with SHEIN's commitment to transition 31% of the polyester used in SHEIN-branded products to recycled polyester by 2030. SHEIN also continues to support innovation in circular solutions and encourage adoption of next-generation fibres. In September 2024, SHEIN launched the evoluSHEIN x Anitta collection, featuring styles made with Regracell ® – a soft, breathable fibre made from a mix of recycled textile waste and FSC-certified wood inputs. In addition, SHEIN has partnered with Aloqia (formerly Queen of Raw) since 2022, to incorporate deadstock fabrics - leftover materials from other brands - into exclusive, limited-edition designs. A limited-edition SHEIN X Rescued collection was launched in May 2024, showcasing designs by SHEIN X designers using deadstock materials sourced through SHEIN's partnership with Aloqia.

Photo -

