ROHM's Second-Generation MUS-IC (TM) Series Audio DAC Chip For Hi-Res Audio Playback With Exclusive HD Monaural Mode

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

- Delivers Authentic Listening Experience by Expressing Three Elements of Spatial Reverberation, Quietness, and Dynamic Range While Preserving Natural "Texture" of Musical Instruments -

KYOTO, Japan, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ROHM has developed a 32-bit D/A converter IC (DAC chip) and an evaluation board for flagship models in its MUS-IC (TM) series, optimized for high-resolution playback. DAC chips are key to audio equipment quality. With over 50 years of expertise, ROHM ensures superior sound design through high-fidelity processors and premium audio power ICs.

Product video:

ROHM's latest product builds upon the first-generation MUS-IC (TM) BD34301EKV, renowned for its sound quality and adoption in high-end models. The BD34302EKV inherits the core design concept behind ROHM's DAC chip, which emphasizes natural flat sound. By integrating the three elements of spatial reverberation, quietness, and dynamic range from the MUS-IC (TM) series, it authentically reproduces the "texture" of musical instruments for an even more realistic audio experience.

Image:

By incorporating a new algorithm for data-weighted averaging (DWA), the BD34302EKV achieves a THD+N characteristic of -117dB (THD: -127dB), a key performance indicator that enhances sound quality by achieving a sound quality that conveys a realistic sense of texture. In addition, the signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) of 130dB provides noise performance befitting a flagship DAC chip, while a sampling frequency of up to 1,536kHz allows customers to fully leverage the high-precision calculations of their digital signal processors (DSPs).

Product image:

In monaural mode, which allocates one DAC chip per channel, ROHM's proprietary HD (high definition) monaural mode contributes to smoother, more natural sound. As part of the MUS-IC (TM) series, uncompromising craftsmanship has been applied down to the smallest details. Based on years of expertise in sound quality design, the optimal bonding wire material for each terminal of the BD34302EKV was selected to accurately convey the natural "texture" of musical instruments. These features help create the ideal sound sought by high-end audio manufacturers.

Special page:

*In this release, "DAC chip" differentiates the IC from the DAC in audio equipment.

*MUS-IC is a trademark or registered trademark of ROHM Co., Ltd.

Release:

About ROHM:

Logo:

Official website:

SOURCE ROHM Co., Ltd.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED