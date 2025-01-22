(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Seagate recognized at Intersec 2025 awards







Wins Outstanding Commercial Security Solutions Award for Mozaic 3+ hard drive platform

Seagate plc (NASDAQ: STX), a global leader in mass-data storage infrastructure solutions, is pleased to announce it has been recognized with the Outstanding Commercial Security Solutions Award for its groundbreaking Mozaic 3+ technology. This prestigious award highlights Seagate's commitment to delivering cutting-edge storage solutions that address the evolving needs of the data-driven world.

“We are honored to receive this award in recognition of our pioneering work in developing the state-of-the-art Mozaic 3+ technology. This win underlines our relentless pursuit of innovation and our commitment to providing our customers with advanced, secure and reliable storage solutions.” said Emir Amri, Channel Marketing Manager META, Seagate.

Seagate's Mozaic 3+ technology was shortlisted as an Intersec Awards 2025 finalist in the Outstanding Commercial Security Solutions category. This award recognizes solutions that significantly enhance the security posture of commercial entities, safeguarding them from risks, threats, and unauthorized intrusions.

The Mozaic 3+ technology featuring Seagate's unique implementation of HAMR technology, represents a significant leap forward. By achieving areal densities of 3 TB+ per platter, Mozaic 3+ enables hyperscale cloud and data center customers to store more data in the same space, enhancing efficiency and sustainability.

As we look to the future, the capacity to store, access, and leverage vast quantities of data will be integral to driving innovation and harnessing the full potential of the digital age. With Mozaic 3+, Seagate isn't just keeping pace with the data explosion - it's setting the tempo, driving the advancement of storage solutions towards a horizon where data's potential is limitless.

Seagate is a leader in mass-capacity data storage. We've delivered more than four and a half billion terabytes of capacity over the past four decades. We make storage that scales, bringing trust and integrity to innovations that depend on data. In an era of unprecedented creation, Seagate stores infinite potential. To learn more about how Seagate leads storage innovation, visit and our blog , or follow us on X , Facebook , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

©2025 Seagate Technology LLC. All rights reserved. Seagate, Seagate Technology, and the Spiral logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Seagate Technology LLC in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.