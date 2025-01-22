WEF Gives Crystal Award To Beckham, Yamamoto And Von Fürstenberg

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The World Economic Forum in Davos handed out the the Crystal Award to former British footballer and current UNICEF ambassador David Beckham, Japanese architect Riken Yamamoto and the Belgian-American designer and women's rights activist Diane von Fürstenberg.

This content was published on January 21, 2025 - 09:45 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

On Monday evening, the WEF recognised Beckham for his humanitarian efforts and commitment to improving the living conditions of young children. As an ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the former footballer has undertaken numerous trips to crisis-stricken regions over the past two decades, raising awareness of children's needs.

These experiences made him realise how important it is to listen to young people and fight for their future, the 49-year-old said during the award ceremony.

Swiss businesswoman Hilde Schwab, who personally presented the Crystal Award to the former midfielder, also wanted to highlight Beckham's commitment to the fight against malaria, more specifically through the Malaria Must Die campaign conducted in 2018, and through which he reached one billion people, urging them to take action.

Convivial and sustainable spaces

Japanese architect Yamamoto, for his part, received the award for his work on sustainability as well as his design philosophy and vision. According to the WEF, his work is having a significant impact on people's well-being and on environmental conservation. In 2024, Yamamoto was awarded the prestigious Pritzker Prize for creating convivial spaces that encourage socialising.

In Switzerland, the 79-year-old is probably best known for conceiving the building christened“The Circle” and located near Zurich Airport. His other creations are located mainly in China, South Korea and Japan. In Davos, the Japanese architect said he wanted to share the Crystal Award with his native country, to which he feels grateful because it has always supported his family.

Women's rights

Finally, Belgian-American fashion designer and activist von Fürstenberg was honoured with the award for her commitment to women's rights. Among the designer's most iconic creations is the wrap dress, which was first presented at a fashion show in 1973. The 78-year-old has always championed women's independence and strength and is a leading voice in the gender equality movement, the WEF said.

On Monday evening, von Fürstenberg was recognised for her work outside the fashion world. In 2010, she established the annual DVF Awards, which promote women around the world who stand up for others. Von Fürstenberg urged the audience in Davos to“do good every day.”

Translated from Italian with DeepL/gw