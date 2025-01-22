CEAT’s Chennai Plant Joins WEF Global Lighthouse Network: A Benchmark in Advanced Digital Manufacturing

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru - 21 January 2025: CEAT, a leading Indian tyre manufacturer, has attained a significant milestone with its Chennai plant being recognised as part of the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Global Lighthouse Network. CEAT is the first tyre brand in the world to have received this prestigious honour. The Chennai plant’s inclusion in the Global Lighthouse Network builds on the success of CEAT’s Halol facility, which was the first tyre facility in the world to be inducted. This recognition, marking CEAT’s second facility to achieve such distinction, underscores the company’s commitment in institutionalising cutting-edge Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies at scale to achieve unparalleled advancements.

Speaking on the achievement, Mr. Anant Goenka, Vice Chairman, RPG Group, said, “The recognition of our Chennai plant as a WEF Lighthouse is a remarkable milestone for CEAT, marking our second facility to join this prestigious network. The deployment of advanced digital solutions has improved dispatch turn around by 54% and labour productivity by 25%. This underscores our continued commitment to leveraging digital transformation to drive operational excellence, sustainability, and innovation across our manufacturing units.”

The Global Lighthouse Network serves as a forum for identifying and celebrating manufacturing facilities that have successfully demonstrated transformative outcomes through the implementation of 4IR technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), robotics, and advanced analytics. CEAT’s Chennai plant exemplifies this ethos by achieving the following measurable improvements:

• Operational Efficiency: The deployment of advanced analytics and real-time monitoring systems has resulted in a reduction of cycle times by 18% and improving operation cost by 31%.

• Sustainability Metrics: Focused eco-efficiency initiatives in the area energy and water usage have achieved a 47% reduction in scope 1 and 2 emissions, aligning with CEAT’s overarching commitment to sustainable manufacturing practices.

• Workforce Digital Enablement: Over 80% of the workforce has been equipped with digital tools, enabling data-driven decision-making and automation-enhanced workflows.

Mr. Jayasankar Kuruppal, Senior Vice President, Manufacturing, CEAT stated “This recognition underscores our vision of establishing intelligent factories that not only deliver business value but also contribute meaningfully to environmental sustainability. The Chennai plant has redefined benchmarks in productivity through the seamless integration of advanced technologies while maintaining a strong focus on resource efficiency. This accomplishment reaffirms CEAT’s role as a global leader in manufacturing excellence, setting a benchmark for future readiness and innovation.”

Speaking about the announcement, Ms. Kiva Allgood, Head, Centre for Advanced Manufacturing and Supply Chains, World Economic Forum said, "Across our Global Lighthouse Network, digital technologies are revolutionizing production ecosystems. From AI-driven control towers to zero-code workflows, Lighthouses exemplify sustainable innovation, setting benchmarks millions can follow to drive transformational change across the entire ecosystem."



As a distinguished member of the WEF Global Lighthouse Network, CEAT gains access to unparalleled opportunities for collaboration and knowledge exchange with other global leaders in manufacturing excellence. This achievement not only reinforces CEAT’s stature within the global manufacturing ecosystem but also sets the stage for replicating these best practices across its other facilities, further strengthening its position as a pioneer in sustainable and technologically advanced manufacturing.





Photo Caption: Anant Goenka, Vice Chairman, RPG Group and Ranjit Kanbarkar, GM, Advanced Manufacturing, CEAT at the World Economic Forum 'Global Lighthouse Network' ceremony.





