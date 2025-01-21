Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 4Th Quarter 2024 Results
Date
1/21/2025 4:45:46 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ITHACA, Mich., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) reported net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 of $1,882,000 or $0.47 per share compared to fourth quarter 2023 net income of $1,458,000 or $0.37 per share. Return on Equity (ROE) was 14.73% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 13.34% for the fourth quarter of 2023.
The federal funds rate cuts helped alleviate interest margin pressure during the fourth quarter of 2024, as net interest income increased by $362,000 or 7.9% compared to the respective 2023 period. Interest income increased by $112,000, as yields on loans and securities remained above prior period levels. Interest expense decreased by $250,000, as deposit rates were reduced following the federal funds rate cuts. Non-interest income improved by $250,000 for the current quarter, while operating expenses increased by $151,000, which were mainly due to higher wages and benefits expense.
Total assets were $567 million as of December 31, 2024 compared to $579 million as of December 31, 2023. The decrease in assets was due to the repayment of wholesale borrowings and trust preferred debt totaling $13 million, along with a 0.6% decrease in deposit balances. The security portfolio decreased by $12 million, as funds from matured securities were used to repay wholesale borrowings. While total loans decreased by $22 million or 5.2% due to the high interest rate environment and early loan payoffs, loan quality remained strong with a non-performing assets ratio of 0.28%. Additionally, CEFC's wholly owned subsidiary, Commercial Bank, remains significantly above“well capitalized” for regulatory purposes.
Visit to view the latest news releases and other information about CEFC and Commercial Bank.
| Selected Financial Data (unaudited):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Quarter Ended
|
| Year Ended
|
|
| Dec 31, 2024
|
| Dec 31, 2023
|
| Dec 31, 2024
|
| Dec 31, 2023
|
| Return on Equity (ROE)
|
| 14.73
| %
|
|
| 13.34
| %
|
|
| 12.04
| %
|
|
| 14.40
| %
|
| Return on Assets (ROA)
|
| 1.31
| %
|
|
| 0.99
| %
|
|
| 1.02
| %
|
|
| 1.04
| %
|
| Net Interest Margin
|
| 3.66
| %
|
|
| 3.28
| %
|
|
| 3.44
| %
|
|
| 3.26
| %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Dec 31, 2024
|
| Dec 31, 2023
|
|
|
|
|
| Non-Performing Assets Ratio
|
| 0.28
| %
|
|
| 0.16
| %
|
|
|
|
|
| Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio(1)
|
| 10.32
| %
|
|
| 9.63
| %
|
|
|
|
|
| Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio(1)
|
| 16.99
| %
|
|
| 15.58
| %
|
|
|
|
|
| Book Value Per Share
| $12.74
|
|
| $11.80
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Market Value Per Share
| $9.85
|
|
| $9.26
|
|
|
|
|
|
| (1) Ratios are for Commercial Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited):
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Quarter Ended
|
| Year Ended
|
|
| Dec 31, 2024
|
| Dec 31, 2023
|
| Dec 31, 2024
|
| Dec 31, 2023
|
| Interest Income
| $
| 6,692,617
|
|
| $
| 6,580,148
|
|
| $
| 26,762,188
|
|
| $
| 25,392,219
|
|
| Interest Expense
|
| 1,764,560
|
|
|
| 2,014,110
|
|
|
| 8,087,045
|
|
|
| 7,026,000
|
|
| Net Interest Income
|
| 4,928,057
|
|
|
| 4,566,038
|
|
|
| 18,675,143
|
|
|
| 18,366,219
|
|
| Provision for credit losses
|
| (55,008
| )
|
|
| (57,494
| )
|
|
| (93,980
| )
|
|
| (165,494
| )
|
| Non-interest income
|
| 706,790
|
|
|
| 456,500
|
|
|
| 2,407,386
|
|
|
| 1,998,998
|
|
| Operating Expenses
|
| 3,433,219
|
|
|
| 3,281,896
|
|
|
| 14,102,164
|
|
|
| 13,005,407
|
|
| Income before taxes
|
| 2,256,636
|
|
|
| 1,798,136
|
|
|
| 7,074,345
|
|
|
| 7,525,304
|
|
| Income tax expense
|
| 374,998
|
|
|
| 340,000
|
|
|
| 1,211,078
|
|
|
| 1,352,663
|
|
| Net Income
| $
| 1,881,638
|
|
| $
| 1,458,136
|
|
| $
| 5,863,267
|
|
| $
| 6,172,641
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Net Income per share - diluted
| $
| 0.47
|
|
| $
| 0.37
|
|
| $
| 1.48
|
|
| $
| 1.56
|
|
| Dividends declared
| $
| 0.14
|
|
| $
| 0.14
|
|
| $
| 0.56
|
|
| $
| 0.56
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Dec 31, 2024
|
| Dec 31, 2023
|
|
|
|
|
| Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Cash and cash equivalents
| $
| 55,588,156
|
|
| $
| 32,942,957
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Time deposits with other banks
|
| 1,743,000
|
|
|
| 3,735,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Securities
|
| 82,075,403
|
|
|
| 94,306,770
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Loans
|
| 395,651,055
|
|
|
| 417,403,567
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Allowance for credit losses
|
| (3,482,203
| )
|
|
| (3,570,271
| )
|
|
|
|
|
| Loans, net
|
| 392,168,852
|
|
|
| 413,833,296
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Premises and equipment, net
|
| 10,037,771
|
|
|
| 9,252,193
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Other assets
|
| 25,029,745
|
|
|
| 25,090,633
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total Assets
| $
| 566,642,927
|
|
| $
| 579,160,849
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Deposits
| $
| 498,507,449
|
|
| $
| 501,646,583
|
|
|
|
|
|
| FHLB borrowings
|
| 4,000,000
|
|
|
| 14,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Trust preferred
|
| 10,310,000
|
|
|
| 13,403,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Other liabilities
|
| 3,295,393
|
|
|
| 3,301,371
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total Liabilities
|
| 516,112,842
|
|
|
| 532,350,954
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total Equity
|
| 50,530,085
|
|
|
| 46,809,895
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total Liabilities and Equity
| $
| 566,642,927
|
|
| $
| 579,160,849
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contact:
Benjamin Z. Ogle
CFO
989-875-5562
MENAFN21012025004107003653ID1109115063
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.