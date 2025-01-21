Hercules Sheet Metal & Metal Buildings Celebrates 80 Years Of Business

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Hercules Sheet Metal proudly marks its 80th anniversary, celebrating decades of innovation and a commitment to Louisiana & the Gulf South.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hercules Sheet Metal & Metal Buildings proudly marks its 80th anniversary in 2025, celebrating decades of innovation, quality products, and a commitment to Louisiana and the Gulf.Founded in 1945 by William LeBouef, Sr., the company has grown from humble beginnings in New Orleans to a fourth-generation, family-owned business serving the Gulf South with industry-leading metal buildings, roofing panels, and roofing components.A Legacy of InnovationWilliam LeBouef, Sr. began his journey as a sheet metal worker, learning the trade from his father-in-law before founding Corrugated Industries. His entrepreneurial spirit paved the way for an invention in 1961 where he revolutionized the sheet metal industry by patenting the first continuous roll form machine. This enabled the production of custom sheet metal at any desired length.As demand surged, LeBouef expanded his vision, founding Corrugated Industries to produce metal panels and components and Hercules Metal Buildings to offer complete metal building packages.In 1979, LeBouef relocated the company to Chalmette, Louisiana, where it remains today. Following his passing later that year, his six children inherited the business, with his eldest son, William LeBouef, Jr., eventually becoming the sole owner. LeBouef, Jr. shepherded the company through decades of growth and played a pivotal role in the rebuilding of New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, when their products became integral to the recovery efforts.Today, the company is owned and led by LeBouef, Jr.'s granddaughter, Sara Bell, President, and her husband, General Manager Tommy Bell. Together, they carry on the family's legacy, ensuring that Hercules Sheet Metal & Metal Buildings remains a trusted name for quality metal products in Louisiana and beyond."As we celebrate 80 years in business, we honor the vision of my great-grandfather William LeBouef, Sr. and the generations of hard work that have brought us here,” said Bell.“Our commitment to innovation, quality, superior customer service and reasonable prices remains as strong as ever. The difference between Hercules and other manufacturers out there is that we put our customers first no matter what. We take building lasting relationships very seriously, which is one of the main reasons we have been in business for so long. If there is ever an issue with an order, we are there personally to ensure it is corrected the day of. Even with our exciting expansion plans, I vow to never sacrifice our commitment to providing our customers with the personalized care they deserve. We are proud to continue serving the Gulf South and look forward to many more years of success.”For more information about Hercules Sheet Metal & Metal Buildings and its products, please visit corrugated-industries.

Sara Bell

Hercules Sheet Metal & Metal Buildings

+1 504-277-7541

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.