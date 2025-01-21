Argentina Bets Big On Tourism: New Hotels And A.I. To Boost Economy

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Argentine of Tourism, Environment and recently unveiled ambitious plans to revitalize the country's sector. Daniel Scioli announced that Argentina will open 70 new hotels by the end of 2026.



The nation aims to leverage artificial intelligence in tourism and renovate iconic attractions to surprise visitors. Scioli emphasized the importance of rediscovering Argentina's offerings.



He highlighted plans by Spanish hotel chain Meliá to open properties in El Calafate, Ushuaia, Bariloche, and Mendoza. These developments signal growing investor confidence in Argentina's tourism potential despite recent economic challenges.



The government sees AI as key to enhancing tourist services and information access. Scioli stated that AI will optimize visitor experiences by streamlining services and facilitating information retrieval.



This tech-forward approach aligns with global trends in the hospitality industry. Argentina will also establish a World Tourism Organization office to position itself as a leader in modern tourism policy.







This move demonstrates the country's commitment to staying at the forefront of industry developments and best practices. The nation continues to capitalize on its natural and cultural diversity to attract tourists.



Popular destinations include Patagonia's national parks, Mendoza's wineries, Iguazu Falls, and Buenos Aires' cultural offerings. Scioli also highlighted northern Argentina's gastronomy, music, and crafts.

Argentina's Tourism Sector

Tourism plays a vital role in Argentina 's economic strategy. Currently, 32,000 young people are studying tourism-related fields. The sector already employs over 1.2 million people nationwide.



Scioli views tourism as a major job creator with significant growth potential. Argentina will showcase its tourism offerings at the International Tourism Fair in Madrid this January.



The country plans to present a documentary about Route 40, one of its most famous roads. This participation aims to strengthen partnerships and attract investments to boost the tourism sector.



The government's focus on tourism development reflects a broader strategy to diversify Argentina's economy. By investing in infrastructure, embracing technology, and promoting its unique attractions, Argentina seeks to position itself as a premier global destination.

