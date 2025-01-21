Acrow Expands U.S. Team, Names Brad Shaffer As Business Development Manager For The Upper Midwest

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Brad Shaffer, Acrow Bridge

Acrow logo

Strong background in sales of aggregates and engineered highway products will support expansion across five states

- Eugene Sobecki, Director National Sales & Military Business Dev't, AcrowPARSIPPANY, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Acrow , a leading international bridge engineering and company, announced today the recent appointment of Brad Shaffer to its business development and sales team. Shaffer, who is based in Fargo, will direct the sales and rental of bridging projects in North and South Dakota, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming as Business Development Manager – Upper Midwest, reporting to Eugene Sobecki, Director – National Sales and Military Business Development.“Brad comes to Acrow with many years of experience in the civil construction and engineering sectors,” said Sobecki.“His strong sales management background in aggregates and engineered highway products will be a great asset in expanding Acrow's market presence across these five key states.”Shaffer added,“I look forward to working with the Acrow team in expanding our reach across the Upper Midwest. Durable and easy to maintain, Acrow's bridges are ideal for numerous permanent and temporary applications, and have a proven history of providing enormous value to contractors and project owners.”With more than 20 years of experience in the marketing and sales of construction products, Shaffer has held regional sales and management positions with firms including Aggregate Industries US (now Holcim US), Big R Bridge and TrueNorth Steel. He began his career as a project manager with engineering consultants KBM, Incorporated.Shaffer has a A. in Civil Engineering from Louisiana Tech University and over his career has held Registered Professional Civil Engineer licenses in North Dakota, Minnesota, Wyoming and Colorado.About AcrowAcrow has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 70 years with a wide range of modular steel bridging solutions for permanent, temporary, military and emergency use. Acrow's extensive international presence includes leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 150 countries across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit .# # #

Tracy Van Buskirk

Marketcom PR

+1 203-246-6165

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.