BGL Welcomes Meghan Welch As A Managing Director In Aerospace, Defense & Government Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Meghan has more than 15 years of mergers & acquisitions, divestitures, restructuring, and capital-raising advisory experience, exclusive to the Aerospace & Defense sector. Throughout her career, she has advised Fortune 500 and international companies, small-caps, and private equity owners, and her clients have included some of the world's leading aerospace and defense contractors and next-generation solution providers.

Prior to joining BGL, Meghan was a Managing Director at KPMG Corporate Finance where she led activities for the firm's ADGS sector. Prior to KPMG, she was a partner at AGC Partners, where she established and co-led its Aerospace, Defense & Government Services Technology practice. Meghan's investment banking experience also includes ADGS-focused roles at Houlihan Lokey and Harris Williams & Co. Meghan earned a bachelor's degree in finance and marketing from Boston University.

"Meghan has an impressive track record executing transactions in the Aerospace & Defense sector," said Andrew K. Petryk, Head of BGL's Industrials investment banking vertical. "Her addition to the industrials investment banking team will enable us to further build upon our existing critical relationships and industry expertise within the sector and will accelerate the strong momentum we have across our broader Industrials Group."

"We are excited to add someone of Meghan's caliber to the team. She has an impressive network of industry relationships that stretches across strategic companies as well as financial sponsors," said Bill Farmer, who leads BGL's ADGS investment banking practice.

From January 21-24, 2025, Meghan will be attending her first industry event with BGL in Las Vegas, NV at the NSSF's Shooting, Hunting, and Outdoor Trade Show, meeting with industry leading manufacturers of firearms and defense equipment and systems.

Meghan joins a fast-growing ADGS team at BGL that brings extensive expertise across the industry's subsectors, including aerospace technology, manufacturing, defense, space, government technology, and commercial aerospace.

"BGL has demonstrated impressive growth over the past several years," said Welch. "I look forward to helping the firm continue to strengthen its ADGS platform and leveraging my experience and relationships on behalf of BGL's clients in the sector."

Meghan's addition to the firm is the latest in its significant growth trajectory. Since 2022, BGL has increased its Managing Director ranks by over 90%, adding more than a dozen new sectors to its industry coverage and expanding its complementary product offerings in private capital advisory across equity, debt, and other financial advisory services including fairness opinions, valuations, and restructuring.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions , capital markets , financial restructurings , business valuations and opinions , and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of REACH Cross-Border Mergers & Acquisitions, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC . For more information, please visit .

Industry Contacts:

Andrew K. Petryk

Managing Director

Head of Industrials

[email protected]

216.920.6613

Meghan M. Welch

Managing Director

Aerospace, Defense & Government Services

[email protected]

216.727.3609

Media Contact:

Kaylyn R. Hlavaty

Communications Specialist

216.920.6622

[email protected]

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company