Ocular Inflammation And Pain Market Expected To Experience Major Growth By 2032, According To Delveinsight

Ocular Inflammation and Pain Forecast

DelveInsight's Ocular Inflammation and Pain Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight's“Ocular Inflammation and Pain Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Ocular Inflammation and Pain, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Ocular Inflammation and Pain market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Ocular Inflammation and Pain Market Report:

.The Ocular Inflammation and Pain market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

.In October 2024, OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ: OKYO), an ophthalmology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing OK-101 for the treatment of corneal neuropathic pain (NCP), an ocular condition lacking an FDA-approved therapy, is excited to announce that the first patient has been dosed in the Phase 2 trial of topical ocular OK-101 for NCP. The Phase 2 study is a double-masked, randomized, 12-week, placebo-controlled trial involving 48 patients, with NCP confirmed through confocal microscopy.

.In a population-based study conducted in the US, 2482 participants between the ages of 65 and 84 were asked how often they experienced dryness, grittiness, and burning

.According to Majid et al. (2022), more women than men have ocular neuropathic pain. Associated diseases including fibromyalgia and autoimmune disorders are also more common in women

.Key Ocular Inflammation and Pain Companies: Visiox Pharma LLC, Sun Pharma/InSite Vision, Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Surface Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Tarsier Pharma, Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Laboratorios Sophia S.A de C.V., Xigen SA, and others

.Key Ocular Inflammation and Pain Therapies: SDN-037, DexaSite (ISV-305) , APP13007, SURF-201, TRS01, OTX-DP (Dexamethasone punctum plug), KPI-121, PRO-155, Dexamethasone, XG-102, and others

.The Ocular Inflammation and Pain epidemiology based on gender analyzed that it can be concluded that ocular inflammation and pain affects females mostly than the males

.The Ocular Inflammation and Pain market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Ocular Inflammation and Pain pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Ocular Inflammation and Pain market dynamics.

Ocular Inflammation and Pain Overview

Infections, allergies, autoimmune diseases, irritation, injuries, or damage to the eyes, eyelids, or surrounding tissues can cause eye inflammation. Depending on the source of the inflammation, different areas of the eye may be impacted.

Ocular Inflammation and Pain Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Ocular Inflammation and Pain Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Ocular Inflammation and Pain market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

.Total Prevalence of Ocular Inflammation and Pain

.Prevalent Cases of Ocular Inflammation and Pain by severity

.Gender-specific Prevalence of Ocular Inflammation and Pain

.Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Ocular Inflammation and Pain

Ocular Inflammation and Pain Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Ocular Inflammation and Pain market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Ocular Inflammation and Pain market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Ocular Inflammation and Pain Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Ocular Inflammation and Pain Therapies and Key Companies

.SDN-037: Visiox Pharma LLC

.DexaSite (ISV-305): Sun Pharma/InSite Vision

.APP13007: Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

.SURF-201: Surface Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

.TRS01: Tarsier Pharma

.OTX-DP (Dexamethasone punctum plug): Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

.KPI-121: Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

.PRO-155: Laboratorios Sophia S.A de C.V.

.Dexamethasone: Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

.XG-102: Xigen SA

Ocular Inflammation and Pain Market Drivers

.The introduction of biologics such as adalimumab

.Rich emerging pipeline for the treatment of various symptoms of ocular inflammation and pain.

Ocular Inflammation and Pain Market Barriers

.Challenges in diagnoses

.Development of novel therapies

.Limitations in gene therapy

.Poor disease understanding

.Lack of treatment options

Scope of the Ocular Inflammation and Pain Market Report

.Study Period: 2019–2032

.Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

.Key Ocular Inflammation and Pain Companies: Visiox Pharma LLC, Sun Pharma/InSite Vision, Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Surface Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Tarsier Pharma, Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Laboratorios Sophia S.A de C.V., Xigen SA, and others

.Key Ocular Inflammation and Pain Therapies: SDN-037, DexaSite (ISV-305) , APP13007, SURF-201, TRS01, OTX-DP (Dexamethasone punctum plug), KPI-121, PRO-155, Dexamethasone, XG-102, and others

.Ocular Inflammation and Pain Therapeutic Assessment: Ocular Inflammation and Pain current marketed and Ocular Inflammation and Pain emerging therapies

.Ocular Inflammation and Pain Market Dynamics: Ocular Inflammation and Pain market drivers and Ocular Inflammation and Pain market barriers

.Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

.Ocular Inflammation and Pain Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Ocular Inflammation and Pain Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Ocular Inflammation and Pain Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Ocular Inflammation and Pain

3. SWOT analysis of Ocular Inflammation and Pain

4. Ocular Inflammation and Pain Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Ocular Inflammation and Pain Market Overview at a Glance

6. Ocular Inflammation and Pain Disease Background and Overview

7. Ocular Inflammation and Pain Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Ocular Inflammation and Pain

9. Ocular Inflammation and Pain Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Ocular Inflammation and Pain Unmet Needs

11. Ocular Inflammation and Pain Emerging Therapies

12. Ocular Inflammation and Pain Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Ocular Inflammation and Pain Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Ocular Inflammation and Pain Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Ocular Inflammation and Pain Market Drivers

16. Ocular Inflammation and Pain Market Barriers

17. Ocular Inflammation and Pain Appendix

18. Ocular Inflammation and Pain Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

