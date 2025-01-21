QEP’S Innovative Tiletrim Square® Wins 2024 Top Flooring Product Award

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q.E.P. CO., INC. (OTCQX: QEPC) (“QEP”) is proud to announce that FLOOR Trends & Installation Magazine has awarded QEP's TileTrim Square® the 2024 Top Flooring Product Award in their Tools & Equipment Category. This prestigious reader/user-driven competition celebrates the remarkable products that have transformed the flooring over the previous year.

The winners are chosen directly by the flooring community itself. Through FLOOR Trends & Installation's process, industry retailers, manufacturers, contractors, and design experts come together to identify and celebrate the products that have significantly impacted their daily operations and project outcomes. The awards not only recognize excellence but also serve as a barometer for industry trends and innovations that will shape the future of flooring.

The Top Flooring Product Award will be presented to QEP's Product Excellence Team, along with inventors Kurt Angen [@_tilebro] and Andrew Eylander [@e.tile] by FLOOR Trends & Installation Magazine at The International Surface Event in Las Vegas on January 28, 2025.

Brad Miller, Vice President Global Product Innovation, commented“This is a product that elevates every installer's game and fits in perfectly within our product roadmap of inventing, designing or finding the best products to bring to market. We are all proud of this award and recognition as it validates our goals.”

Accommodating the majority of all tile trim types, from all manufacturers, the patented TileTrim Square® is an indispensable tool, perfect for professional tilers who demand accuracy and efficiency in their projects and is proudly made in the USA. The TileTrim Square® features slots to safely hold metal tile edging trims and profiles to ensure perfect 45-degree miter cuts with a wet saw. It also features a V-groove for holding quarter round and pencil trim, ensuring consistent and perfect cuts with each use.

About QEP

Founded in 1979, Q.E.P. Co., Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of a broad range of best-in-class flooring installation solutions for commercial and home improvement projects. QEP offers a comprehensive line of specialty installation tools, adhesives, and underlayment. QEP sells its products throughout the world to home improvement retail centers, and professional distributors. QEP is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with other facilities in the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia. Please visit our website at .

