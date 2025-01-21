Red Deploy Launches Expert-Led Course: Azure Virtual Network

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Lynn LunikCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Red Deploy , a provider of IT training and certification courses, is excited to announce the launch of their latest course: Azure Virtual Network . This expert-led course is designed to equip participants with the skills and knowledge needed to create and manage Virtual Networks on the Microsoft Azure platform.The Azure Virtual Network course will cover a wide range of topics, including network architecture, security measures, and performance optimization. Participants will learn how to set up and configure Virtual Networks, implement security policies, and troubleshoot common network issues. The course will also include real-world examples and case studies, providing participants with a practical understanding of how to apply their knowledge in a professional setting.Immerse yourself in hands-on lab simulations and real-world scenarios. Discover Azure Infrastructure as Code - Portal, CLI, PowerShell, Bicep, and Terraform.The instructor for this program is Lynn Lunik , a Microsoft Certified: Azure Cybersecurity Architect Expert with extensive deployment experience. With his expertise and guidance, participants will gain a comprehensive understanding of Azure Cloud Computing and its various applications. This training is ideal for individuals looking to enhance their skills and advance their careers in the IT industry.The Azure Virtual Network course is available now and can be accessed through Red Deploy's online learning platform. Participants can choose from self-paced or instructor-led options, making it convenient for professionals with busy schedules. With Red Deploy's experienced instructors and comprehensive course materials, participants can expect to gain a deep understanding of Azure virtual networks and be well-prepared for the Microsoft certification exam.Don't miss this opportunity to enhance your skills and advance your career with Red Deploy's Azure Virtual Network course.

Red Deploy Virtual Network Create Azure Cloud Shell Storage, Creating Persistent Storage for Azure Cloud Shell is a must when using Infrastructure as Code.

