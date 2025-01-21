Iran, Russia Operationalise Monetary Pact, Link Payment Systems
(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Iran and Russia have implemented a monetary agreement and connected their national card payment networks, Shetab and Mir, according to the Tehran Times, a partner of TV BRICS .
Central bank of Iran Governor Mohammad Reza Farzin, in Moscow accompanying the Iranian president, confirmed the agreement's implementation. Bilateral trade transactions will now be settled using a mutually agreed commercial exchange rate. The agreement aims to strengthen financial cooperation and facilitate trade between the two nations.
The connection of Iran's Shetab and Russia's Mir payment networks marks a significant step in the agreement. Farzin announced the successful launch of the integration's first phase, enabling seamless payment solutions for individuals and businesses in both countries.
