India's Dharamsala Inaugurates 1St Solar Project

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Indian city of Dharamsala has inaugurated its first solar project, according to IANS, a partner of TV BRICS . began in October 2023 and was completed in November 2024.

Dharamsala project comprises 1,364 solar panels equipped with safety features including lightning and fire protection, earthing, and communication systems.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Sukhvinder Sukhu said the actively supports green development and is developing a solar energy utilisation strategy. Seven additional solar projects with a total capacity of 72 megawatts will soon be commissioned, and surveys are underway for eight more projects totalling 325 megawatts.

Sukhu stated that Himachal Pradesh aims to become India's first“Green Energy State” by 2026 to ensure environmental protection.