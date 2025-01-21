Inventhelp Inventor Develops Fun And Functional Crutches (BKC-283)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "While working as a roadie for a local band, I fractured my foot and required crutches. I thought there could be a more fun and eye-catching design for the crutches," said an inventor, from Pelham, N.H., "so I invented THE GUITAR CRUTCH. My design could garner a great deal of attention, and it would offer an alternative to boring crutches."

The invention provides an improved mobility aid for those requiring crutches. In doing so, it offers an eye-catching design. As a result, it could make employing the crutches fun, and it helps alleviate pain. The invention features a fun and functional design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who require crutches, especially music enthusiasts. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BKC-283, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED