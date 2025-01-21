Mobilenuclear Energy Welcomes Bob Percopo As Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MobileNuclear Energy

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MobileNuclear LLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Bob Percopo as its new Chief Officer. With over four decades of experience in infrastructure, energy, project finance, and structured finance across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Latin America, Bob brings unparalleled expertise to the MobileNuclear leadership team.

Bob's distinguished career includes senior roles at Manufacturer's Hanover Trust, Mobil Corporation, Banque Indosuez, and AIG. As a partner at Highstar Capital, L.P., a private equity fund managed by AIG, he oversaw investments in power generation, transportation, and environmental services. His tenure as Executive Vice President for Project Finance Advisory Services further solidified his reputation for delivering innovative financial solutions worldwide. In addition, Bob has served as an independent energy finance consultant, pioneering insurance mechanisms to facilitate complex financings.

Bob is an active member of the Nuclear Innovation Alliance, working alongside Harvard and MIT, and he is a Lecturer at Columbia University School of Professional Studies, where he teaches insurance management. Bob's academic credentials include a B.S. and M.S. in Economics and Marketing from Rutgers University.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bob to MobileNuclear as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. His extensive expertise and leadership in energy finance will play a pivotal role in advancing our mission to deliver innovative and reliable mobile nuclear microreactors to global markets,” said Chris Pehrson, CEO.

About MobileNuclear Energy LLC – MobileNuclear specializes in the development of advanced mobile nuclear microreactors, designed to provide resilient and sustainable energy solutions for military, civil, and commercial applications.

Investor Relations

MobileNuclear Energy LLC

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.