Bihar: Two Dead, One Injured After Wall Collapses In Gopalganj

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 21 (IANS) A tragic incident unfolded on Tuesday in the Hathua Sub Division of Bihar's Gopalganj district, where the wall of a Sub Divisional Hospital collapsed, resulting in the death of two individuals and leaving one person injured.

The deceased have been identified as Nikesh Sah, a resident of Turuk Patti village under Hathua station and Santosh Yadav, a resident of Basdila village under Mirganj police station.

The individual, Arman Ali, was taken to the same sub-divisional hospital where the wall collapsed after that the doctors referred him to Sadar Hospital Gopalganj due to his critical condition.

The incident has devastated the families of the deceased. The family members are reported to be inconsolable, mourning the loss of their loved ones. The dilapidated hospital building was in the process of being demolished when the wall suddenly collapsed.

Local residents had gathered at the site to purchase bricks and concrete from the debris. Chaos erupted as the wall came crashing down, trapping several people under the rubble. The Hathua police station team reached the site upon receiving the information and launched a rescue operation. However, by the time help arrived, two people had already succumbed to their injuries.

A massive crowd gathered at the hospital campus following the incident, with distraught family members mourning their loss. The grieving families were seen crying inconsolably, creating a sombre atmosphere in the area.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collapse. Initial reports suggest negligence during the demolition process of the building. Steps are expected to be taken to ensure the safety of ongoing demolitions in similar structures to prevent such incidents in the future.

While no immediate statement from officials has been released, an investigation is expected to determine the cause of the collapse and whether negligence or poor infrastructure played a role in this tragedy.

After demolition, the hospital administration had planned to construct a new building on the site.