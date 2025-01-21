Boyd's Coffee Revitalizes 125-Year-Old Brand With Launch Of Direct-To-Consumer Sales

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Historic Coffee Brand Now Available To Consumers to Purchase for In-Home Use

Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM)

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Boyd's Coffee, a leading name in the coffee with a rich 125-year history, is excited to announce its coffee will now be available for direct consumer purchases in an effort to increase customer engagement and expand outreach beyond its traditional B2B markets with direct-to-consumer sales. Boyd's Coffee is targeted to 'achievers' who value quality coffee without distraction, aligning with its "Fuel. Not Fashion." tagline.

The Boyd's Coffee portfolio, manufactured and distributed by Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM), includes a diverse range of classic light, medium, and dark roast blends, single-origin offerings, and flavored coffees - each carefully crafted to elevate the coffee experience in a brand refresh that is designed to resonate with its achievers.

"We are excited to honor our heritage while embracing a digital age filled with modern coffee lovers," said Farmer Brothers Vice President of Coffee, Matthew Swenson. "The Boyd's Coffee brand will offer both a nostalgic connection to our origins in Portland, Oregon and a 100 percent Arabica coffee made for our ambitious customers looking for a no-nonsense coffee experience.”

Boyd's Coffee offerings now include:

Compostable Single Pod Coffee: Sustainable and certified compostable coffee pods, packed with flavorful coffee, deliver a perfect single cup in an instant without creating lasting waste with packages that include 12 to 80 pods with prices starting at $14.50.

Ground bean retail bags: Boyd's sourced and roasted Arabica coffee, are available in 12 Oz. bags that include distinctive blends like Breaktime (rich medium roast with chocolate tones), Coffee Shop (medium-light roast, with fruit aromas and silky chocolate), French No.6 (dark roast, with notes of dark chocolate and toasted walnut notes), Good Morning (medium roast, with chocolate and mild fruit notes), and Original Roast (medium roast, with a mellow aroma of sweet caramel, complemented by delicate flavor notes of roasted peanuts). Prices start at $14.25.

Boyd's Coffee invites achievers to share in the journey of refreshing the coffee landscape while creating unforgettable moments enjoying exceptional coffee - one perfect cup at a time. To learn more, or to purchase Boyd's Coffee for home use, please visit boydscoffeestore .

About Boyd's Coffee

Founded in 1900, Boyd's Coffee has been a trusted name in the coffee industry, offering exceptional quality and a deep commitment to our customers. Our passion for coffee drives us to source only the finest beans, ensuring each cup delivers unforgettable flavor and consistency. Join us as we continue to honor our legacy and build a future which keeps the focus on great coffee - the fuel for hard work and ambition.

About Farmer Brothers

Founded in 1912, Farmer Brothers Coffee Co. is a national coffee roaster, wholesaler, equipment servicer and distributor of coffee, tea and culinary products. The company's product lines include organic, Direct Trade and sustainably produced coffee, as well as tea, cappuccino and beverage mixes, spices and culinary goods.

Farmer Brothers Coffee Co. delivers extensive beverage planning services and culinary products to a wide variety of U.S.-based customers, ranging from small independent restaurants and foodservice operators to large institutional buyers, such as restaurant, department and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities and gourmet coffee houses, as well as grocery chains with private brand coffee and consumer branded coffee and tea products and foodservice distributors. The company's primary brands include Farmer Brothers, Boyd's, Cain's, China Mist and West Coast Coffee.

