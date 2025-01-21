عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

HALF-YEAR STATEMENT ON THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2024


1/21/2025 12:16:15 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HALF-YEAR STATEMENT ON THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT
AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2024

Bernin (Grenoble), France, January 21, 2025 – Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative Semiconductor materials, announces that, under the liquidity contract entrusted to BNP Paribas on July 3, 2023, the following resources appeared on December 31, 2024 on the liquidity account:

  • 51,934 Soitec shares, and
  • €2,009,718

During the 2nd semester of 2024, a total of:

  • 215,838 shares were bought for €19,591,223 (i.e. 3,775 transactions);
  • 197,982 shares were sold for €17,859,326 (i.e. 3,174 transactions).

We remind you that:

1. At the time of the previous half-yearly balance sheet on June 30, 2024, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 31,705 Soitec shares, and
  • €3,863,367

2. During the 1st semester of 2024, a total of:

  • 191,207 shares were bought for €23,068,132 (i.e. 3,468 transactions);
  • 173,247 shares were sold for €20,849,967 (i.e. 3,231 transactions).

3. On July 3, 2023, the day before the start of trading, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account: €8,000,000.
Aggregate data for each trading day in the 2nd semester of 2024 are given in the appendix to this press release.

# # #

Agenda

Q3' FY'25 revenue will be published on February 5, 2025, after market close.

FY'25 annual results will be published on May 27, 2025, after market close.

The Capital Markets Day will take place on May 28, 2025.

Soitec's Annual General Meeting will be held on July 22, 2025.

Q1' FY'26 revenue will be published on July 22, 2025, after market close.

FY'26 half-year results will be published on November 19, 2025, after market close.

# # #

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext - Tech Leaders), a world leader in innovative semiconductor materials, has been developing cutting-edge products delivering both technological performance and energy efficiency for over 30 years. From its global headquarters in France, Soitec is expanding internationally with its unique solutions, and generated sales of 1 billion Euros in fiscal year 2023-2024. Soitec occupies a key position in the semiconductor value chain, serving three main strategic markets: Mobile Communications, Automotive and Industrial, and Edge and Cloud AI. The company relies on the talent and diversity of its 2,300 employees, representing 50 different nationalities, working at its sites in Europe, the United States and Asia. Soitec has registered over 4,000 patents.

Soitec, SmartSiCTM and Smart CutTM are registered trademarks of Soitec.

For more information visit our Website and follow us on LinkedIn and X

# # #

Investor Relations:

... 		Media Relations:

...

# # #

Daily report on SOITEC S.A.'s liquidity contract for the period 07/01/2024 to 12/31/2024
prepared in accordance with the provisions of article 2-3 of AMF Decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021
Client Date Purchases Sales
Number of shares Number of transactions Traded volume in EUR Number of shares Number of transactions Traded volume in EUR
SOITEC S.A. 7/1/2024 350 8 36,400.00 350 11 36,505.00
SOITEC S.A. 7/2/2024 1,050 32 109,410.00 1,050 19 110,005.04
SOITEC S.A. 7/3/2024 1,050 18 111,019.97 1,050 13 111,370.04
SOITEC S.A. 7/4/2024 1,050 24 111,334.97 700 18 74,515.00
SOITEC S.A. 7/5/2024 3,000 31 324,354.90
SOITEC S.A. 7/9/2024 700 4 78,610.00 700 11 78,750.00
SOITEC S.A. 7/10/2024 700 18 80,010.00 1,050 6 120,574.97
SOITEC S.A. 7/11/2024 2,000 39 235,290.80 2,000 29 236,287.60
SOITEC S.A. 7/12/2024 1,350 19 156,440.03 1,700 32 197,909.92
SOITEC S.A. 7/15/2024 1,400 32 164,220.00 1,400 37 164,815.00
SOITEC S.A. 7/16/2024 1,400 39 162,855.00 1,050 19 122,544.98
SOITEC S.A. 7/17/2024 1,500 22 173,314.95 1,500 28 173,820.00
SOITEC S.A. 7/18/2024 1,750 33 204,184.93 1,750 29 204,645.35
SOITEC S.A. 7/19/2024 3,300 64 378,795.45 1,373 47 160,167.32
SOITEC S.A. 7/22/2024 1,400 14 159,460.00
SOITEC S.A. 7/23/2024 350 8 39,970.00 350 7 40,530.00
SOITEC S.A. 7/24/2024 2,100 37 246,120.00
SOITEC S.A. 7/25/2024 6,000 64 685,200.00 2,000 38 230,315.00
SOITEC S.A. 7/26/2024 1,539 42 177,186.76 1,759 27 204,311.54
SOITEC S.A. 7/29/2024 1,050 26 122,220.00 700 17 81,550.00
SOITEC S.A. 7/30/2024 1,650 28 193,460.03 1,650 28 193,564.97
SOITEC S.A. 7/31/2024 1,050 20 124,354.97
SOITEC S.A. 8/1/2024 1,150 20 136,460.04 280 10 33,464.40
SOITEC S.A. 8/2/2024 2,450 38 284,690.00
SOITEC S.A. 8/5/2024 3,350 41 363,415.04 2,750 44 298,950.03
SOITEC S.A. 8/6/2024 1,573 28 172,929.33
SOITEC S.A. 8/7/2024 1,125 18 124,600.05 1,500 21 166,765.05
SOITEC S.A. 8/8/2024 2,450 46 266,875.07
SOITEC S.A. 8/9/2024 1,750 39 186,165.00
SOITEC S.A. 8/12/2024 1,000 16 105,630.00 1,000 14 106,070.00
SOITEC S.A. 8/13/2024 1,750 32 182,665.00 1,000 24 104,250.00
SOITEC S.A. 8/14/2024 1,400 27 144,349.80 700 14 72,415.00
SOITEC S.A. 8/15/2024 900 24 92,682.00 2,050 26 212,812.55
SOITEC S.A. 8/16/2024 1,450 26 151,450.62 46 1 4,807.00
SOITEC S.A. 8/19/2024 700 17 71,890.00 700 12 72,112.53
SOITEC S.A. 8/20/2024 1,200 17 123,635.04 1,000 21 103,390.00
SOITEC S.A. 8/21/2024 1,750 41 181,689.03 2,000 22 208,490.00
SOITEC S.A. 8/22/2024 735 19 77,605.49 735 12 77,976.52
SOITEC S.A. 8/23/2024 1,400 32 147,700.00 1,400 28 147,875.00
SOITEC S.A. 8/26/2024 1,050 24 111,649.97 1,050 10 112,350.00
SOITEC S.A. 8/27/2024 1,260 22 134,190.00 885 17 95,373.97
SOITEC S.A. 8/28/2024 700 14 74,830.00 1,400 24 150,325.00
SOITEC S.A. 8/29/2024 1,050 17 111,544.97 3,509 47 384,336.21
SOITEC S.A. 8/30/2024 1,400 16 156,310.00 1,050 16 119,035.04
SOITEC S.A. 9/2/2024 2,100 39 232,820.07
SOITEC S.A. 9/3/2024 1,050 30 113,854.97 350 3 38,360.00
SOITEC S.A. 9/4/2024 2,100 36 217,350.00 700 8 73,045.00
SOITEC S.A. 9/5/2024 350 9 36,050.00 1,050 17 109,375.04
SOITEC S.A. 9/6/2024 700 11 72,800.00 1,400 15 147,245.00
SOITEC S.A. 9/9/2024 662 12 69,549.59 2,800 37 297,150.00
SOITEC S.A. 9/10/2024 1,400 19 148,160.04 1,400 27 150,045.00
SOITEC S.A. 9/11/2024 3,100 59 321,909.89 1,050 14 111,720.00
SOITEC S.A. 9/12/2024 1,050 10 109,045.02 350 5 37,310.00
SOITEC S.A. 9/13/2024 1,750 48 177,065.00 1,050 14 107,764.97
SOITEC S.A. 9/16/2024 3,600 55 351,939.96
SOITEC S.A. 9/17/2024 1,050 10 100,152.47
SOITEC S.A. 9/18/2024 3,500 52 329,397.60 3,350 73 316,534.13
SOITEC S.A. 9/19/2024 1,500 30 145,534.95 1,500 16 146,500.05
SOITEC S.A. 9/20/2024 2,950 47 276,535.07
SOITEC S.A. 9/23/2024 1,750 18 157,202.50 1,750 47 157,928.05
SOITEC S.A. 9/24/2024 1,800 38 163,142.46 875 12 80,736.25
SOITEC S.A. 9/25/2024 1,350 26 123,024.96 1,650 27 150,832.44
SOITEC S.A. 9/26/2024 1,980 22 187,118.71 2,000 29 190,110.00
SOITEC S.A. 9/27/2024 1,050 13 100,642.50
SOITEC S.A. 9/30/2024 2,950 51 278,857.60
SOITEC S.A. 10/1/2024 2,250 31 199,550.03 2,250 54 200,927.48
SOITEC S.A. 10/2/2024 1,000 18 87,230.00 1,400 26 123,112.50
SOITEC S.A. 10/3/2024 2,350 45 206,768.75 2,950 56 262,542.63
SOITEC S.A. 10/4/2024 1,250 26 112,687.50 1,850 28 166,785.09
SOITEC S.A. 10/7/2024 2,700 44 240,476.58 1,797 28 160,423.76
SOITEC S.A. 10/8/2024 2,550 45 216,715.07 2,200 42 187,343.86
SOITEC S.A. 10/9/2024 1,400 29 117,520.06 1,500 15 126,282.45
SOITEC S.A. 10/10/2024 1,500 26 124,330.05 1,950 39 162,919.97
SOITEC S.A. 10/11/2024 2,891 44 236,914.56 2,091 38 171,475.80
SOITEC S.A. 10/14/2024 1,050 17 86,327.54 1,750 27 144,532.50
SOITEC S.A. 10/15/2024 4,000 71 320,041.60 2,400 36 194,304.96
SOITEC S.A. 10/16/2024 2,250 30 166,502.48 2,250 31 169,602.53
SOITEC S.A. 10/17/2024 1,625 25 125,458.78 1,850 29 143,285.09
SOITEC S.A. 10/18/2024 2,100 29 164,990.07
SOITEC S.A. 10/21/2024 2,375 31 190,513.71 1,875 38 151,573.69
SOITEC S.A. 10/22/2024 1,250 18 99,115.00 1,100 22 87,535.03
SOITEC S.A. 10/23/2024 2,600 45 203,182.98 2,250 50 177,282.45
SOITEC S.A. 10/24/2024 1,750 23 135,920.05 1,250 14 97,950.00
SOITEC S.A. 10/25/2024 1,250 29 96,672.50 1,250 20 96,855.00
SOITEC S.A. 10/28/2024 2,250 22 175,172.40 1,800 23 140,610.06
SOITEC S.A. 10/29/2024 1,700 32 130,329.99 1,700 33 130,857.50
SOITEC S.A. 10/30/2024 3,450 44 254,232.57 750 8 55,732.73
SOITEC S.A. 10/31/2024 700 10 50,575.00 1,000 15 72,725.00
SOITEC S.A. 11/1/2024 1,326 25 95,593.20 1,950 26 141,838.32
SOITEC S.A. 11/4/2024 1,750 24 125,615.00 350 6 25,462.50
SOITEC S.A. 11/5/2024 1,197 18 83,852.12 823 12 58,031.29
SOITEC S.A. 11/6/2024 2,450 56 170,449.93 1,400 34 98,770.00
SOITEC S.A. 11/7/2024 1,400 26 97,985.02 1,850 20 129,532.56
SOITEC S.A. 11/8/2024 850 10 59,680.03 700 14 49,287.49
SOITEC S.A. 11/11/2024 1,050 11 73,534.97 1,050 15 73,954.97
SOITEC S.A. 11/12/2024 2,350 34 160,842.46 2,350 19 162,299.93
SOITEC S.A. 11/13/2024 1,750 32 118,352.50 1,350 17 91,925.01
SOITEC S.A. 11/14/2024 1,050 15 69,982.50 1,750 24 118,387.50
SOITEC S.A. 11/15/2024 1,850 36 126,027.55 1,000 10 68,325.00
SOITEC S.A. 11/18/2024 2,250 31 145,807.43 1,700 28 110,356.18
SOITEC S.A. 11/19/2024 1,650 24 105,852.29 1,650 22 107,172.78
SOITEC S.A. 11/20/2024 1,900 30 122,432.58 1,250 18 81,200.00
SOITEC S.A. 11/21/2024 2,750 52 186,695.03 4,000 41 277,390.00
SOITEC S.A. 11/22/2024 4,475 103 320,110.18 5,250 63 376,264.88
SOITEC S.A. 11/25/2024 2,800 49 218,260.00
SOITEC S.A. 11/26/2024 1,900 30 158,145.36 1,550 27 130,212.56
SOITEC S.A. 11/27/2024 2,100 41 170,012.43
SOITEC S.A. 11/28/2024 1,095 15 87,052.17 1,095 10 87,278.29
SOITEC S.A. 11/29/2024 1,750 29 136,850.00 1,750 32 137,915.05
SOITEC S.A. 12/2/2024 1,800 30 136,772.46 1,500 26 114,235.05
SOITEC S.A. 12/3/2024 2,750 52 205,690.10 2,450 40 183,562.58
SOITEC S.A. 12/4/2024 1,750 17 132,320.13 1,850 31 140,185.05
SOITEC S.A. 12/5/2024 1,350 25 106,490.03 3,900 55 307,927.62
SOITEC S.A. 12/6/2024 2,325 46 200,691.21 2,080 26 181,501.63
SOITEC S.A. 12/9/2024 2,225 46 190,417.50 2,000 43 172,516.00
SOITEC S.A. 12/10/2024 3,300 56 280,598.67 3,400 45 290,326.34
SOITEC S.A. 12/11/2024 3,500 65 292,848.85 3,225 62 270,482.36
SOITEC S.A. 12/12/2024 2,650 58 216,408.81 2,250 51 184,644.90
SOITEC S.A. 12/13/2024 200 3 17,345.00 3,000 46 252,642.60
SOITEC S.A. 12/16/2024 3,950 72 339,062.47 3,950 58 340,628.65
SOITEC S.A. 12/17/2024 2,825 65 242,822.31 2,825 61 243,459.91
SOITEC S.A. 12/18/2024 2,835 58 243,325.50 3,290 51 283,969.44
SOITEC S.A. 12/19/2024 3,286 49 274,652.75 1,286 41 107,610.81
SOITEC S.A. 12/20/2024 1,484 33 120,359.67 2,500 26 205,140.00
SOITEC S.A. 12/23/2024 1,050 15 87,220.04 1,050 10 87,797.54
SOITEC S.A. 12/24/2024 700 11 59,622.50
SOITEC S.A. 12/27/2024 700 13 59,710.00 1,050 14 90,597.47
SOITEC S.A. 12/30/2024 1,400 19 119,140.00 1,400 21 120,062.46
SOITEC S.A. 12/31/2024 1,233 20 106,178.44
TOTAL 215,838 3,775 19,591,223 197,982 3,174 17,859,326
Purchase : 215,838 (3,775 transactions) 19,591,223€ Sale : 197,982 (3,174 transactions) 17,859,326€

Attachment

  • Soitec - PR Interim report as of December 31, 2024 liquidity contract

MENAFN21012025004107003653ID1109114000


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search