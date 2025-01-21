HALF-YEAR STATEMENT ON THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2024

Bernin (Grenoble), France, January 21, 2025 – Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in the design and of innovative materials, announces that, under the liquidity contract entrusted to BNP Paribas on July 3, 2023, the following resources appeared on December 31, 2024 on the liquidity account:



51,934 Soitec shares, and €2,009,718

During the 2nd semester of 2024, a total of:



215,838 shares were bought for €19,591,223 (i.e. 3,775 transactions); 197,982 shares were sold for €17,859,326 (i.e. 3,174 transactions).

We remind you that:

1. At the time of the previous half-yearly balance sheet on June 30, 2024, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:





31,705 Soitec shares, and

€3,863,367

2. During the 1st semester of 2024, a total of:





191,207 shares were bought for €23,068,132 (i.e. 3,468 transactions);

173,247 shares were sold for €20,849,967 (i.e. 3,231 transactions).

3. On July 3, 2023, the day before the start of trading, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account: €8,000,000.

Aggregate data for each trading day in the 2nd semester of 2024 are given in the appendix to this press release.

Agenda

Q3' FY'25 revenue will be published on February 5, 2025, after market close.

FY'25 annual results will be published on May 27, 2025, after market close.

The Capital Markets Day will take place on May 28, 2025.

Soitec's Annual General Meeting will be held on July 22, 2025.

Q1' FY'26 revenue will be published on July 22, 2025, after market close.

FY'26 half-year results will be published on November 19, 2025, after market close.

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext - Tech Leaders), a world leader in innovative semiconductor materials, has been developing cutting-edge products delivering both technological performance and energy efficiency for over 30 years. From its global headquarters in France, Soitec is expanding internationally with its unique solutions, and generated sales of 1 billion Euros in fiscal year 2023-2024. Soitec occupies a key position in the semiconductor value chain, serving three main strategic markets: Mobile Communications, Automotive and Industrial, and Edge and Cloud AI. The company relies on the talent and diversity of its 2,300 employees, representing 50 different nationalities, working at its sites in Europe, the United States and Asia. Soitec has registered over 4,000 patents.

Soitec, SmartSiCTM and Smart CutTM are registered trademarks of Soitec.

