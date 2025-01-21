‘The Position PM Modi Gave Me Is Not A Small Matter’, Says Manjhi, Reaffirming Support To NDA

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 21 (IANS) Former Bihar Chief and Union Minister Jitan Manjhi expressed his displeasure with the Modi during an event in Munger on Tuesday. During his speech, Manjhi even threatened to resign from the Cabinet, stating that his party was not receiving due attention within the NDA.

However, later at the Patna airport, Manjhi clarified his remarks in a conversation with the media, stating that he had no grievances with the NDA. Manjhi told the media,“The position I hold, which has been given to me by Narendra Modi, is not a small matter. I am fully in support of the NDA in the Delhi elections.”

In Munger, Manjhi had expressed frustration, saying that his party was not being given enough recognition within the NDA. He pointed out that in Jharkhand earlier, and now in the Delhi Assembly elections, his party had not been allocated any seat.

He remarked that it felt like we needed to make our strength felt. Manjhi said on stage, "When people are with us, when I have votes, why were we not given a seat? I need to ask this question. Our stand is clear; according to our strength, we deserve a seat. We are not asking for seats for ourselves but for the benefit of Dalits."

He further added, "If my concerns are not addressed, it seems that I will have to leave the Modi Cabinet."

Moreover, Manjhi responded to statements made by Chirag Paswan and Prashant Kishor regarding the BPSC exams. He said, "I am not aware of Chirag Paswan's political views, but regarding the BPSC candidates, the Bihar government has treated these students very liberally. Out of 912 centres, 911 conducted the exams properly. When there was a mistake at one centre, the exam was held again. If some students are on hunger strike, they are playing politics. The decision of the Bihar government and the Commission is absolutely correct."