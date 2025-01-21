Vista Physical Therapy Opens New Outpatient Clinic In Arlington

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Frisco, Texas, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vista Physical Therapy , a partner of Physical Rehabilitation (PRN) , has announced the grand opening of its second outpatient in Arlington, in collaboration with its joint venture partnership with Medical City Healthcare. The new facility is located at 601 Omega Dr., ste. 205.

The Vista-Arlington clinic offers comprehensive physical therapy services to patients of all ages, encompassing a diverse range of specialties. These include pre-and post-operative care, non-surgical pain management, sports medicine, and more, ensuring integrated, multi-faceted treatment options for the community.

“We're excited to expand our services with the opening of the Arlington clinic, strengthening our commitment to providing exceptional physical therapy care across Texas,” said Ajay Gupta, CEO of PRN.“Through our valued partnership with Medical City Healthcare, we're able to deliver personalized, high-quality rehabilitation services that meet the unique needs of the Arlington community. Under Kayla Cutruzzula's leadership, we are confident this clinic will become a trusted resource for patients seeking to regain mobility and improve their overall health.”

Kayla Cutruzzula, PT, DPT, joins the Arlington clinic as the clinic director. She earned her undergraduate degree in human nutrition at Arizona State University and her Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from Northern Arizona University in 2017. Cutruzzula specializes in orthopedic and pediatric conditions, including injuries and postoperative rehabilitation. She is passionate about creating a positive recovery environment and promoting wellness through movement and nutrition.

“I'm thrilled to join the Vista [and PRN] team as the clinic director of the Arlington location,” said Cutruzzula.“My focus is on providing individualized care that combines physical therapy and wellness to empower our patients on their journey to recovery. I'm excited to serve the Arlington community and look forward to helping our patients achieve their goals in a supportive and uplifting environment.”

Vista Physical Therapy's Arlington clinic proudly accepts most insurance plans and will work with patients to help them better understand the benefits of physical therapy and what will be covered by their insurance.

To learn more about Vista or to schedule an appointment at the new Arlington clinic, please visit the Vista Physical Therapy website .

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN) is a leading owner-operator of more than 200 outpatient physical therapy clinics across 16 states in the western and central regions of the United States. Boasting a differentiated delivery model, PRN integrates owning, managing and developing physical therapy locations and brands as well as establishing Health System Joint Ventures and PT practice partnerships with its value-based, people-first and outcomes-driven care delivery solutions. PRN's growing network of distinguished regional brands offers a full range of treatment services, including outpatient physical therapy, workplace ergonomics, workers' compensation therapy, sports and auto injury rehabilitation, and rehabilitation for seniors. PRN proudly supports over 1,700 physical therapy experts, offering many developmental pathways committed to comprehensive patient care and building leaders of tomorrow.

CONTACT: Brian Rog Physical Rehabilitation Network ...